Mongabay offers internship programme for environmental journalism 

MONGABAY has announced applications for its Environmental Journalism Internship programme, an official statement from its website said.

The internship entails writing environmental news stories for Mongabay.com. It’s an affiliated news site.

The projected time for the internship is six months, and interns are expected to write six news stories on diverse conservation and environmental subjects.

Also, the interns will work directly with Mongabay journalists. They will receive one-on-one training, mentorship, writing guidelines, and comments on their news items before publication.

Early-career journalists interested in environmental issues can apply for a remote internship. The programme will begin from January 1 to June 30, 2024, with a partial payment.

The application deadline is November 28, 2023. Interested individuals can apply here