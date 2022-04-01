38.6 C
Abuja

General Overseer arrested with drugs granted N2 million bail

Politics and GovernanceJudiciary
Bankole Abe
General Overseer caught with drugs
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A PASTOR who was arrested with drugs, Emmanuel Ugochukwu Ekwem, has been granted bail by a Lagos High Court.

Ekwem is the Founder and General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church.

The ICIR had reported that the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) arrested Ekwem at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA) while on his way to a crusade in Nairobi, Kenya, on March 7.

He was about to board an Ethiopian Airline flight to Nairobi via Addis Ababa when 54 sticks of Cannabis Sativa were found wrapped around his body.

The NDLEA arraigned him on a one-count of unlawful export of the banned substance on March 29.

The charge filed against the General Overseer reads, “That you Ekwem Emmanuel Ugochukwu, male, adult, on or about the 7th day of March 2022, during the outward clearance of passengers of Ethiopia Airlines flight to Kenya at Screening 1, Departure Hall of Murtala Mohammed International Airport, Ikeja-Lagos, without lawful authority exported 40 grammes of Cannabis Sativa, a narcotic drug similar to Cocaine, Heroin, and LSD.”

Ekwem pleaded not guilty.

- Advertisement -

The presiding judge, Justice Daniel Osiagor, subsequently granted him bail in the sum of N2 million with one surety in like sum.

The judge ruled that the surety must be a director in a federal or Lagos State Government establishment.

Ekwem was remanded in prison until the perfection of his bail conditions.

The trial was adjourned to June 26.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Diaspora News

US sentences Nigerian prince for fraud

A PRINCE from South-West Nigeria Sobanke Idris Sunday Adereti has been sentenced to federal...
Environment

Food security: Kwara Inaugurate Committee on Agro-Climatic Resilience

By Dare Akogun As part of its efforts in implementing sustainable landscape management practices, to...
Crime

For bribes, Police truncate sexual violation cases, deny victim justice (part 4)

In this concluding part of the investigation, human rights activists, child rights advocates and...
News

2023: Fayose denies endorsing Peter Obi, promises to join race soon

FORMER governor of Ekiti State Ayo Fayose has denied endorsing the presidential ambition of...
Conflict and Security

Train attack: Terrorists are emerging in Nigeria like locusts – Adesina

PRESIDENT Muhammadu Buhari's Special Adviser on Media and Publicity Femi Adesina has said terrorists...
Advertisement

Most Read

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Russia targets Europe’s biggest nuclear plant, residents resist

Victims of Abuja- Kaduna train attack

CAF official dies at Abuja stadium after Nigeria-Ghana match

Nigerian man awaiting sentence dies in London cell

Ebonyi: Consultants resignations hit teaching hospital amidst multimillion naira intervention projects

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleUS sentences Nigerian prince for fraud

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.