Drug trafficking: Court denies Abba Kyari bail

— 1 min read

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja on Monday refused to grant the bail application filed by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari and his accomplice Sunday Ubuah.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Emeka Nwite held that the prosecution had placed sufficient materials before the court to warrant the refusal of bail to both senior police officers.

Justice Nwite settled for an accelerated hearing of the case.

At the time of filing this report, the judge is reading his ruling on bail applications by the 4th and 5th defendants – Simon Agirgba and John Nuhu.

Kyari and six others are being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged drug trafficking offenses.