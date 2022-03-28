31.1 C
Abuja

Drug trafficking: Court denies Abba Kyari bail

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Abba Kyari
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A FEDERAL High Court in Abuja on Monday refused to grant the bail application filed by suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari and his accomplice Sunday Ubuah.

Ruling on the bail application, Justice Emeka Nwite held that the prosecution had placed sufficient materials before the court to warrant the refusal of bail to both senior police officers.

Justice Nwite settled for an accelerated hearing of the case.

At the time of filing this report, the judge is reading his ruling on bail applications by the 4th and 5th defendants – Simon Agirgba and John Nuhu.

Kyari and six others are being prosecuted by the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) over alleged drug trafficking offenses.

Reporter at | [email protected] | Author Page

A reporter with the ICIR
A Journalist with a niche for quality and a promoter of good governance

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

Data Stories

Bayelsa, Borno, Ekiti have least hospitals in Nigeria

Bayelsa, Borno and Ekiti States have the least number of health facilities in Nigeria. The Nigeria...
Diaspora News

Nigerian man accuses German restaurant of racism

Blessed and his Ukranian wife. A NIGERIAN man who fled Ukraine due to the ongoing...
News

APC: Adamu’s election has sent jitters down PDP, others’ spines – Lawan

THE emergence of Abdullahi Adamu as the National Chairman of the governing All Progressives...
Politics and Governance

Complete list of newly elected APC national officers

HERE is the complete list of new officials of the All Progressives Congress (APC)...
News

I didn’t know NYSC exemption certificate issued to me was fake – Kemi Adeosun

FORMER Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun has said she didn't know that the National...
Advertisement

Most Read

Complete list of newly elected APC national officers

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Award-winning Nigerian public servant installed as Rector of UK University

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

Profile: Abdullahi Adamu emerges APC national chairman

Nigerian man accuses German restaurant of racism

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian economy is “stuck like stranded truck” under Buhari ─ Economist

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBayelsa, Borno, Ekiti have least hospitals in Nigeria

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.