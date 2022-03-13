Malami makes U-turn, says no evidence of money laundering against Kyari

— 1 min read

THE case of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari has taken a new turn as the office of the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) recants money laundering allegations against him.

A new legal advice written by the Ministry of Justice on behalf of the AGF Abubakar Malami stated that there was not sufficient evidence of money laundering against Kyari.

The advice addressed to the Inspector General of Police Usman Alkali Baba noted that Kyari could not be linked to the sum in question (N279 million), and recipients of the money exonerated him in their statements.

“It is our view that the above response has not linked the suspect, DCP Abba Kyari, to the offence of money laundering as the evidence contained in the case diary is not sufficient to indicate or show that the said monies were laundered directly or indirectly by Kyari to disguise their origin, more so that the aforementioned recipients or receivers exonerated him in their statements as having nothing to do with the monies,” it read.

This is contrary to previous legal advice that said a prima-facie case of money laundering was established against Kyari by the Deputy Inspector General of Policei Joseph Egbunike before his death.

Malami had also previously stated that the suspended officer had received proceeds of crime and directed the police to monitor the movement of the funds.

Kyari is wanted by the United States for his involvement in a $1.1 million scam with confessed internet fraudster Ramon Abass.

He is also facing trial at an Abuja Federal High Court over his involvement with a drug cartel and related offences.