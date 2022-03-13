29.1 C
Abuja

NDLEA has arrested suspected drug dealers aboard Ethiopian Airlines five times in six weeks

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Marcus Fatunmole
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
2mins read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested suspects aboard Ethiopian Airlines over drug-related matters five times in the past six weeks.

In a case in which the NDLEA and the Nigerian Police clashed, the Police claimed it arrested suspected drug dealers, namely, Chibunna Patrick Umeibe and Emeka Alphonsus, at the Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu, Enugu State, on January 19.

The suspects were arrested while arriving from Addis Ababa aboard an Ethiopian Airlines flight ET917.

The Police said that the arrest led to the recovery of a substantial quantity of powdery substance suspected to be cocaine from the two suspects.

The NDLEA accused the embattled former head of the Police Intelligence Response Team Abba Kyari of being a member of the drug syndicate. Kyari, wanted by the FBI, is standing trial in the Nigerian court over the drugs accusation.

In a statement signed by its Director of Media and Advocacy Femi Babafemi on February 27, the agency said its anti-narcotics officers seized 649,300 capsules of Tramadol 225mg weighing 460.95kg at the Skyway Aviation Handling Company cargo warehouse of the Lagos Airport.

The NDLEA arrested one Nwadu Ekene Christian in connection with the seizure.

- Advertisement -

Christian allegedly imported the drug from Pakistan via Addis Ababa through Ethiopian Airlines on Wednesday, February 16.

General Overseer caught with drugs

The NDLEA through another statement on March 13 said its operatives arrested the General Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church Ugochukwu Emmanuel for carrying 54 sticks of drugs.

The agency arrested the preacher at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport, Lagos, last Monday.

Pastor Emmanuel was on his way to a crusade in Nairobi, Kenya, according to the agency.

Similarly, in the statement, the agency said it apprehended another passenger Nnakeanyi Chukwuka King, who arrived at the Lagos Airport on an Ethiopian Airlines flight from Sao Paulo, Brazil, via Addis Ababa.

The NDLEA said it intercepted the suspect during the inward clearance of passengers at the E-Arrival Hall of the airport.

“During a search of his luggage, forty (40) parcels of Cocaine concealed inside bottles of body cream with a gross weight of 9.70kg were recovered from the suspect,” the NDLEA said.

- Advertisement -

Another suspect arrested on Ethiopian Airlines was one Edo Blessing.

On Wednesday, March 9, Blessing was arrested on an Ethiopian Airlines flight to Italy with 2,090 Tramadol 225mg and Flunitrazepam tablets.

The ICIR reporter contacted the Media Consultant for the Airline Ikechi Uko on Sunday evening for a reaction to the findings.

Abba Kyari
Abba Kyari standing trial in court over drug crime

Uko promised to forward the request to the airline because his office (another company) only consults for the airline.

General Manager of the airline in Nigeria Shimeles Arage signed the response sent to this newspaper by Uko.

Arage said: “This can happen to any Airline and (has) nothing to do with the airline. Rather we are working hand in hand with (the) authorities to curb such activities. Security and bag screening is not controlled by airlines. The security and scanning of passengers is not done by the airline.

“The airline does not own the scanning machines and only passengers that have been screened are allowed to board the airline. The airline only carries passengers that have been screened and cleared by other agencies.

- Advertisement -

“Ethiopian airlines flies to four airports in Nigeria and over 55 Airports in Africa. It has been flying to Nigeria since 1960 so it is well patronised by Nigerians.”

 

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

OCR

Apply here for the third edition of the ICIR OPEN CONTRACT REPORTING PROJECT

Apply Here
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

NDLEA arrests general overseer with drugs at Lagos airport

GENERAL Overseer of Christ Living Hope Church Ugochukwu Emmanuel Ekwem has been arrested by...
News

Malami makes U-turn, says no evidence of money laundering against Kyari

THE case of suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari has taken a new...
Energy and Power

Recurring fuel scarcity cripples businesses, endangers lives

TIME, they say, is money. But in Nigeria, where over 70 million of the...
Health and Environment

Adamawa: How overseas offers threaten FMC Yola’s planned upgrade to teaching hospital (part 3)

The Federal Medical Centre, Yola, Adamawa State, plans to upgrade into a teaching hospital,...
Opinion

Africans and the Russia-Ukraine War 

By Chidi Anselm Odinkalu On February 2, 2022, the United Nations General Assembly convened an...
Advertisement

Most Read

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

How loan apps debt recovery agents operate

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

About 200 young boys graduated from ISWAP training camps in February – Report

Fraudsters dent Nigeria’s multi-billion-naira POS business

Benue: Consultants, others resign, shun new equipment at Makurdi FMC for overseas jobs 

Outrage as Femi Adesina says fuel scarcity is not new to Nigerians

Buhari aborts planned medical trip to London, returns to Abuja from Kenya

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleNDLEA arrests general overseer with drugs at Lagos airport

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.