 Train attack: Kaduna govt receives 100 pieces of luggage, other valuables recovered by military

Conflict and SecurityNews
THE Kaduna State government has received 100 pieces of luggage and other valuables recovered from the train attacked by terrorists on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line on Monday.

The State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan disclosed in a statement on Friday that the government received the items from the military authorities. 

He said the military gathered the items during search operations after the attack.

According to Aruwan, the state governor Nasir El-Rufai commended the military authorities “for their careful handling and documentation of the items, comprising over 100 pieces of luggage, valuables, gadgets and personal effects”.

“Nine persons had already collected their items after presenting proof at the point of recovery by the military.

“The remaining belongings, received with a detailed inventory, will be carefully stored. A system for the receipt of claims will be communicated to the public subsequently,” he added.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) halted services on the Abuja-Kaduna rail line day after the attack.

Terrorists bombed the rail track a few kilometres to the Rigasa Train Station in Kaduna, causing the train to derail.

They fired several shots at the train and gained entrance into its coaches, killing and wounding many of its roughly 400 passengers before whisking some others away.

Among the victims are current and past top government functionaries.

