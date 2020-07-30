‘If you cannot take over Baga, we should forget about it’, Zulum berates Army over Boko Haram attack on his convoy

BABAGANA Zulum, the Governor of Borno State has berated the Nigerian Army over attack on his convoy on Wednesday in Baga area of the state on his way to distribute relief materials to .

“You people said there’s no Boko Haram here, and then who attacked us ?” Zulum questioned the military head in a video aired by the Channels Television on Thursday.

Zulum stated that despite having 1,181 soldiers in Baga town which is five kilometres away from the a military base, his convoy was still attacked.

“You have been here for over one year now, there are 1,181 soldiers here, if you cannot take over Baga which is less than five kilometer from your base, and then we should forget about Baga,” Zulum said.

He threatened to inform Tukur Buratai, the Chief of Army Staff, of the happening and request for the soldiers to be deployed to another location where they could be ‘useful’.

“I will inform the Chief of Army Staff to redeploy the men to other places that they can be useful,” Zulum added.

On Wednesday, a viral video on social media showed how the convoy of the governor was attacked and gunshots were exchanged.

Zulum was en route to Baga, a fishing town on the shores of the Lake Chad region before his convoy was attacked by the suspected Boko Haram terrorists.

3. Ali Ndume spoke the truth, the whole truth, nothing but the truth. Just yesterday, the convoy of Zulum, the Gov. of Borno state, was attacked at Baga, a town in Borno state. The Boko Haram is so emboldened now, by the reintegration largesse coming from the stables of Buhari. pic.twitter.com/EuZuaTMvk8 — NEFERTITI (@firstladyship) July 30, 2020

In 2018, BBC reported that the insurgents ‘seized’ Baga town when they hoist their flag and had hundreds of people who flee the town out of fears for their lives.

According to BBC, the militants seized weapons from a military base and torched a naval base on the shores of Lake Chad said a resident of Baga town.