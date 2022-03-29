Train attack: Tinubu cancels 70th birthday colloquium in honour of victims

— 1 min read

FORMER Lagos State governor Bola Tinubu has cancelled his 70th birthday colloquium in honour of victims of the Abuja-Kaduna train attacked on Monday.

The event, which was scheduled to hold on Tuesday, was cancelled despite the arrival of guests.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant said the event could not continue in the wake of the incident.

“I have just been informed of a very sad incident in our country – very sad – that people were killed and bombed on a train to Kaduna from Abuja,” Tinubu said.

While describing the incident as sad, he said it calls for sober reflection.

The train, which took off from Idu Train Station in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) was derailed by improvised explosive devices planted on the rail track about 30 minutes to Rigasa train station in Kaduna, at a point between Katari and Rijana.

The number of victims of the attack is yet to be disclosed.

However, the Kaduna State government said it had concluded the evacuation of passengers from the train.