34.1 C
Abuja

The DIG offers 2022 investigative video and audio reporting award

Media Opportunities
Blessing Otoibhi
Journalismfund.eu DIG Festival 2021 | Journalismfund
Journalismfund.eu DIG Festival 2021 | Journalismfund
Advertisementspot_img

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

A NON-PROFIT association that supports investigative journalism in Italy and worldwide through funding, research, promotion and education, The Documentari Inchieste Giornalismi (DIG) is seeking entries for its 2022 DIG Awards.

The award aims to recognise excellence in journalistic investigative audio and video reporting.

Winners will be chosen at the eighth edition of the DIG festival, which will take place in Modena, Italy, September 22 to September 25, 2022.

The competition is open to productions by freelancers, broadcasters, media companies, newspapers and magazines both online and in print, radio stations, agencies, platforms, consortia, associations and production companies.

As part of this year’s awards, the competition will also include a pitch category. Filmmakers are invited to submit work in the pre-production phase for a chance to win EUR15,000 to finish their project.

Filmmakers and audio storytellers who have produced investigative works can compete for an award.

The organiser says, “Since 2015, DIG has been a platform that connects thousands of journalists, filmmakers, directors and producers.

- Advertisement -

“We cooperate with international consortia, foundations, media companies, schools and research centers.”

The deadline for the submission of entries is June 1, 2022. The deadline to submit a pitch for funding is July 1, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.

Blessing Otoibhi is a Multimedia Journalist and Anchor host for the News in 60 seconds at The International Center For Investigative Reporting. You can shoot her a mail via [email protected] or connect on Twitter @B_otoibhi

- Advertisement -

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent
journalism at all times.

DONATE

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisementspot_img
Advertisement

Recent

News

Train attack: Reps express anger as ministers, security chiefs, others ignore invitation

THE House of Representatives on Wednesday expressed anger after some security chiefs, ministers and...
Health and Environment

FCTA reclaims Garki Hospital 15 years after

THE 15-year concession agreement between the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) and the Nisa...
National News

Train attack: El-Rufai urges military to deploy Tucano fighter jets against terrorists

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has urged the military the bomb the camps of...
Big Investigation

How N91m intervention project to FMC Owerri is easing viral diseases burden

THE Federal Medical Centre, Owerri, is one of the beneficiaries of the awarded emergency...
Conflict and Security

Attack on Abuja-Kaduna train questions our capacity to lead – Fayemi

THE governor of Ekiti State Kayode Fayemi has said Monday's deadly attack by terrorists...
Advertisement

Most Read

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

Number of APC presidential aspirants rises as Umahi tells Buhari he is in 2023...

2023 presidential election: Behold politicians being touted as Nigeria’s next messiahs

‘Akindele lied that I failed so he could sleep with me’ ― OAU sex-for-mark...

Consumer Protection, Police, raid Gocash, Okash, Easy moni, other loan shark firms in...

Nigeria’s crude oil stolen, sabotaged in five years will construct 138 PHCs for each...

Why UAE refuses work permit applications from Nigerians

2023: Presidential aspirants to pay N40 million as PDP begins sale of nomination forms...

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleTrain attack: Reps express anger as ministers, security chiefs, others ignore invitation

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.