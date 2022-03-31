The DIG offers 2022 investigative video and audio reporting award

— 1 min read

A NON-PROFIT association that supports investigative journalism in Italy and worldwide through funding, research, promotion and education, The Documentari Inchieste Giornalismi (DIG) is seeking entries for its 2022 DIG Awards.

The award aims to recognise excellence in journalistic investigative audio and video reporting.

Winners will be chosen at the eighth edition of the DIG festival, which will take place in Modena, Italy, September 22 to September 25, 2022.

The competition is open to productions by freelancers, broadcasters, media companies, newspapers and magazines both online and in print, radio stations, agencies, platforms, consortia, associations and production companies.

As part of this year’s awards, the competition will also include a pitch category. Filmmakers are invited to submit work in the pre-production phase for a chance to win EUR15,000 to finish their project.

Filmmakers and audio storytellers who have produced investigative works can compete for an award.

The organiser says, “Since 2015, DIG has been a platform that connects thousands of journalists, filmmakers, directors and producers.

“We cooperate with international consortia, foundations, media companies, schools and research centers.”

The deadline for the submission of entries is June 1, 2022. The deadline to submit a pitch for funding is July 1, 2022. Interested applicants can apply here.