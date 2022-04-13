27.1 C
Abuja

Police launch manhunt for killer cultists in Kwara 

1min read

By Dare Akogun

THE Kwara State Police Command has launched a manhunt for yet to be identified cultists that killed one person in Illorin, the state capital.

The spokesman of the Command Ajayi Okasanmi in a statement said the incident happened on Monday at Oja Gboro junction in Ilorin metropolis.

According to the statement, “A sound of gunshot prompted the racing of policemen on surveillance patrol of Gambari area of Ilorin to the scene of the sound.

“At the scene, a body of an unidentified adult was found lying in the pool of his blood, a gunshot injury to his head was observed, the victim was quickly rushed to University of Ilorin Teaching Hospital, UITH.

“He was confirmed dead after an examination by the doctor on duty.”

The statement added that an attempt to identify the victim was not successful, but the body was deposited in the hospital mortuary for autopsy.

Okasanmi said aggressive manhunt for the culprit (s) has commenced as ordered by the Commissioner of Police.

“The Commissioner of Police, CP Tuesday Assayomo has directed that perpetrators of the killing that occured at Oja Gboro area of Ilorin on Monday night be arrested and prosecuted.

“The commissioner of police advices parents and guidance to monitor and warm their children and wards to avoid acts that could truncate their future, as anybody arrested for any act of criminality will be made to suffer the consequences.

“He assures the good people of Kwara State of his total disdain for crimes and criminality,” the statement added.

