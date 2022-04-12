30.1 C
Abuja

Insecurity: Northern elders tackle Buhari, ask him to resign

Conflict and Security
Vincent Ufuoma
Hakeem Baba Ahmed
The spokesman of the Northern Elders Forum, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed Photo Credit: ChannelsTV




THE Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has asked President Muhammadu Buhari to resign over his failure to guarantee the security of Nigerians.

“The administration of President Muhammadu Buhari does not appear to have answers to the challenges of security to which we are exposed,” the NEF said in a statement on Tuesday.

In the statement signed by its spokesperson, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the NEF noted that Nigerians cannot continue to live at the mercy of murderers and terrorists, particularly in the North-West.

The group noted that the Nigerian Constitution allows the president to step down if he can’t solve the challenges confronting the country.

“We cannot continue to live and die under the dictates of killers, kidnappers, rapists and sundry criminal groups that have deprived us of our rights to live in peace and security.

“Our Constitution has provisions for leaders to voluntarily step down if they are challenged by personal reasons or they prove incapable of leading.

“It is now time for President Buhari to seriously consider that option, since his leadership has proved spectacularly incapable of providing security for Nigerians.

“Our Forum is aware of the weight of this advise, and it is also aware that we cannot continue to live under these conditions until 2023 when President Buhari’s term ends,” the Northern elders said.

The group noted with concern that killers and other criminals appear to have sensed a paralyzing vacuum at the highest levels of leadership, as they have grown more confident and acquired more competence in subverting the nation’s security.

The NEF added that Nigerians have shed enough tears and blood without appropriate response from those entrusted with the responsibility to protect them.


