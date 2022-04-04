34.1 C
Insecurity: Lai Mohammed disagrees with Obasanjo, says FG not overwhelmed

Vincent Ufuoma
Lai Mohammed, Minister of Information. Photo Credit: Min. Info and Culture/Facebook
MINISTER of Culture and Information Lai Mohammed has faulted former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s claim that the President Muhammadu Buhari administration has been overwhelmed by insecurity.

Speaking when he appeared on Television Continental (TVC) on Monday, Mohammed said attacks being launched by terrorists in parts of the country were designed to discredit efforts made by Buhari administration in tackling insecurity.

He said that the military and other security agencies are doing their best and have recorded successes in the fight against terrorism.

“Our military is doing its best. The government is by no means overwhelmed even if it appears to some that it is overwhelmed,” he said.

“As I said, when the terrorists attack like that, their main is to, with one single spectacular attack, discredit the military but that does not take away from the successes of our military in fighting terrorism.”

Mohammed said that the military’s successes could be seen in the number of surrendered terrorists and recaptured territories formally occupied by the terrorists in the North-East.

Reacting to the recent attack on a Kaduna-bound train, he said the government has commenced installation of surveillance systems along railway tracks.

Obasanjo had, while reacting to the train attack, said the Buhari administration has been overwhelmed by insecurity.

“I believe that all right thinking Nigerians must know that we have a situation that has overwhelmed the present administration,” the former president said while receiving a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential aspirant, Ugochukwu Williams.

