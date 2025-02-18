 Reps demand tough penalties for rising cases of femicide in Nigeria

THE House of Representatives has urged relevant Federal Government agencies to enforce stricter penalties against homicide and femicide in Nigeria.

The House took the stance after adopting a motion sponsored by Rivers lawmaker Awaji-Inombek Abiante and three others during Tuesday’s plenary.

While highlighting the increasing cases of homicide, including murder, manslaughter, and other violent crimes, which have sparked public outcry for justice across the country, Abiante emphasised that the right to life was a fundamental human right enshrined in the Constitution.

He said, “Fernicide, which is the intentional killing of women and girls due to their gender, has become a significant concern, with several reported cases in recent years.”

Following the adoption of the motion, the House urged the National Judicial Council to establish special divisions within existing courts at all levels to swiftly handle homicide, femicide, and related cases.

Current trends of femicide

The ICIR reported the recent murder of one Lawal Yetunde, a young lady and private school teacher, allegedly by a cleric Abdulrahman Ballo, in Kwara State on Monday, February 10 2025.

The suspect was said to have lured Yetunde after connecting with her on Facebook and obtaining her phone number.

Bello confessed that the lady died of an asthma attack after police discovered dismembered remains hidden in a bowl, along with the tools used in the killing.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

In January 2025 alone, data shows that 21 cases of femicide were reported in Nigeria.

Read Also:

One of the cases that caused a major outrage in the country was the case of Salome Adaidu, a 24-year-old corps member murdered in New Karshi, Nasarawa State, by a suspect, Timileyin Ajayi, on January 12.

The ICIR reported that Ajayi, who lives in the Pablana area, was caught around Angwan Bako near the Kaja Estate in the New Karu LGA when conveying the severed head of Salomey to an undisclosed destination on a commercial motorcycle.

While the family of the deceased demanded justice for the lady whose life was cut short in a gruesome manner, Ajayi pleaded not guilty on his first appearance in court on January 27.