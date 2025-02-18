back to top

 Reps demand tough penalties for rising cases of femicide in Nigeria

Reading time: 1 mins
Crime
 Reps demand tough penalties for rising cases of femicide in Nigeria
Nigeria's House of Representatives in session. Photo used for illustrative purpose.
Nanji Nandang Venley
Nanji Nandang Venley

THE House of Representatives has urged relevant Federal Government agencies to enforce stricter penalties against homicide and femicide in Nigeria.  

The House took the stance after adopting a motion sponsored by Rivers lawmaker Awaji-Inombek Abiante and three others during Tuesday’s plenary.

While highlighting the increasing cases of homicide, including murder, manslaughter, and other violent crimes, which have sparked public outcry for justice across the country, Abiante emphasised that the right to life was a fundamental human right enshrined in the Constitution.  

He said, “Fernicide, which is the intentional killing of women and girls due to their gender, has become a significant concern, with several reported cases in recent years.”

Following the adoption of the motion, the House urged the National Judicial Council to establish special divisions within existing courts at all levels to swiftly handle homicide, femicide, and related cases.

Current trends of femicide 

The ICIR reported the recent murder of one Lawal Yetunde, a young lady and private school teacher, allegedly by a cleric Abdulrahman Ballo, in Kwara State on Monday, February 10 2025.

The suspect was said to have lured Yetunde after connecting with her on Facebook and obtaining her phone number. 

Bello confessed that the lady died of an asthma attack after police discovered dismembered remains hidden in a bowl, along with the tools used in the killing.


     

     

    In January 2025 alone, data shows that 21 cases of femicide were reported in Nigeria.

    Read Also:

    One of the cases that caused a major outrage in the country was the case of Salome Adaidu, a 24-year-old corps member murdered in New Karshi, Nasarawa State, by a suspect, Timileyin Ajayi, on January 12.

    The ICIR reported that Ajayi, who lives in the Pablana area, was caught around Angwan Bako near the Kaja Estate in the New Karu LGA when conveying the severed head of Salomey to an undisclosed destination on a commercial motorcycle.

    While the family of the deceased demanded justice for the lady whose life was cut short in a gruesome manner, Ajayi pleaded not guilty on his first appearance in court on January 27.

    Author Page

    Nanji is an investigative journalist with the ICIR. She has years of experience in reporting and broadcasting human angle stories, gender inequalities, minority stories, and human rights issues.

    Join the ICIR WhatsApp channel for in-depth reports on the economy, politics and governance, and investigative reports.

    CLICK HERE

    Support the ICIR

    We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

    Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

    DONATE

    If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

    LEAVE A REPLY

    Please enter your comment!
    Please enter your name here


    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Support the ICIR

    We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

    Donate
    -Advertisement-

    Recent

    - Advertisement