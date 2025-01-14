Police reveal identity of corps member butchered by gospel singer near Abuja

THE Nasarawa State Police Command has revealed the identity of a lady butchered by her boyfriend, a gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi, in Nasarawa State.

The police in a message sent to The ICIR on Monday, January 13, identified the victim as Eliojo Salomey, a 24-year-old serving National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member based in Mararaba, a fast-growing community near Abuja.

According to the Nasawara Police Command spokesperson, Nansel Ramhan, the incident happened on Sunday, January 12, 2025, at about 8:30 pm.

Confirming an earlier report by The ICIR, Ramhan said Ajayi, who lives in the Pablana area, was caught around Angwan Bako near the Kaja Estate in the New Karu Local Government Area of Nasarawa State when conveying the severed head of Salomey to an undisclosed destination on a commercial motorcycle, popularly known as ‘okada’.

“He (the motorcyclist) discovered blood droplets from his passenger (Ajayi’s) luggage and immediately raised the alarm.

“Consequently, an angry mob descended on the suspect and upon receipt of the information, the Commissioner of Police directed police personnel to immediately move to the scene.

“They raced to the scene and rescued the suspect from being lynched. The suspect was then taken to an undisclosed hospital for treatment. A follow-up investigation led to the execution of a search warrant at the suspect’s residence, where the remains of the lady who was later identified as Eliojo Salomey, 24 years old of Yanyan, FCT, Abuja, and a serving Corp member, were recovered,” he stated.

The police spokesperson added that the police commissioner in the state had ordered an investigation into the matter.

The ICIR gathered that the suspect, Ajayi, is a gospel singer based in Abuja.

The ICIR revealed on Monday from a resident of the area where the incident occurred (names withheld for security reasons) that the suspect, when caught, confessed that the victim was his girlfriend and he had killed her for an undisclosed reason.

He also confirmed that the suspect was almost lynched at the scene.

“People beat him to 95 per cent death. I cannot show you the video and photos,” the source posted on his Facebook page.

The ICIR further revealed that the bike man fled the scene with his motorcycle, fearing he could be implicated in the crime.

Information provided by a source who spoke with The ICIR tallied with the police’s statement on the incident.

The source had said that police officers led the suspect to his house, where they met the butchered body of the lady. The suspect planned to wrap the parts in nylon and dispose of them.

He didn’t state why he killed the lady but previous experiences in Nigeria suggest that such killings are mostly for rituals.

The incident has continued to attract condemnation among Nigerians on social media.

The FCT has had its fair share of killings for rituals and other purposes in Nigeria.

A disturbing incident occurred in a hotel in the Wuse area of Abuja in 2024, where a man was apprehended for allegedly attempting to use a girl for ritual purposes.

In July 2024, a young man, Nuhu Ezra, was arrested by the FCT Police Command for being in possession of a human skull and bones.

According to the command, he had picked up the human skull and bones in a bush to sell them for N600,000.