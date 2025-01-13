Police decline comments on man caught with lover’s severed head near Abuja

POLICE have refused to comment on the arrest and whereabouts of a man caught with his girlfriend’s severed head at Orozo, near Abuja, on Sunday, January 12.

A resident of the area (names withheld for security reasons) shared the news on his Facebook Page late Sunday evening.

“Something terrible happened today. Right in front of our estate. I am in shock still. So our estate policemen, while on routine patrol, stopped a guy who carried a nylon bag. Inside it was the fresh head of a very beautiful girl neatly severed.

“He confessed she was his girlfriend and he had killed her. For what, I don’t know.

Well, people beat him to 95 per cent death. I cannot show you the video and photos. Lord, this year, deliver us and our children from wicked and unreasonable men in Jesus’ name,” he posted.

More details about the arrest

The ICIR gathered that the suspect stopped a bike man in the Papalada area of Mararaba, Nasarawa State, to enable him to go drop the severed head at a location which he refused to disclose when grilled by those who arrested him.

The bike man realised that his clothes were getting wet. In an attempt to know what was spilling on him from his passenger, he stopped the motorcycle and discovered his top and trousers had been drenched by blood.

He challenged the suspect and requested to know what he was carrying. The suspect said it was a goat head.

The bike man attempted to see the goat head but the suspect repeatedly declined.

The bike man could not accept the arguments of the jittery passenger. He grabbed the nylon in his hand and forced it open. Sadly, he found a fresh human head belonging to a lady.

As the suspect attempted to flee, the bike man screamed, urging passers-by and police officers around the place to help arrest the suspect.

Within seconds, a furious mob descended on the suspect before handing him over to the New Karshi Police Station.

However, the bike man fled the scene with his motorcycle fearing he could be implicated in the crime, the source who spoke with The ICIR said.

The source noted that the police officers led the suspect to his house where they met the butchered body of the lady already cut into pieces. The suspect planned to wrap them in bits in nylons and dispose them of.

He didn’t state why he killed the lady but previous experiences in Nigeria suggest that such killings are mostly for rituals.

The source added that the Commissioner of Police in Nasarawa State directed that the suspect be moved to Lafia, the state capital.

“He should be on his way to Lafia or currently at the Police State Headquarters in Lafia as I speak with you,” noted the source.

Responding to The ICIR enquiries on the incident, the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Police Command said the incident did not happen in Abuja.

“It is not Abuja; please, we don’t have any of such incidents reported in Orozo, Abuja. Please contact Nasarawa State,” the FCT Police spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a deputy superintendent of police, stated.

She directed The ICIR to her Nasarawa state counterpart, Nansel Ramhan.

Meanwhile, attempts to confirm the suspect’s whereabouts from the Nasarawa Police Command were unsuccessful.

The spokesperson, Ramhan, did not pick up his mobile phone when contacted. He did not also respond to SMS and WhatsApp messages sent to his phone.

The incident has continued to attract condemnation among Nigerians on social media.

The FCT has had its fair share of killings for rituals and other purposes in Nigeria.

A disturbing incident occurred in a hotel in the Wuse area of Abuja in 2024, where a man was apprehended for allegedly attempting to use a girl for ritual purposes.

The man had reportedly tied the girl’s hands and legs but was caught and forced to release her by onlookers.

A video of the incident shows the man being ordered to untie the girl.

He was eventually paraded by the FCT Police Command and charged in court.

In July 2024, a young man, Nuhu Ezra, was arrested by the FCT Police Command for being in possession of a human skull and bones.

According to the command, he had picked up the human skull and bones in a bush to sell them for N600,000.