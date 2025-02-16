Outrage as another lady allegedly killed for ritual in Kwara

NIGERIANS on social media have expressed outrage over the murder of one Lawal Yetunde, a young lady and private school teacher, allegedly by a cleric Abdulrahman Ballo, in Kwara State.

Social media users, particularly on X, voiced their anger after details emerged that the cleric had lured the young lady from Facebook, killed and dismembered her body at a rented apartment in the Olunlade area of Ilorin South Local Government Area.

Already, the state residents and netizens have called for accountability while also demanding that authorities act decisively to end growing ritualistic crimes in Nigeria.

The incident

According to reports, Yetunde, who had just secured a teaching job at a local nursery and primary school, was last seen on Monday, February 10, when she returned from work at about 12.30 pm and attended a naming ceremony.

However, at the ceremony, she abruptly left her food to answer a call and was not seen afterwards.

The suspect was said to have lured Yetunde after connecting with her on Facebook and obtaining her phone number.

Her disappearance immediately sparked concerns as family members and friends searched for her before later reporting her disappearance to the police at the Oja Oba station in Ilorin on Tuesday, February 10.

The deceased’s father, Ibrahim Lawal, while speaking with journalists, shortly after the funeral prayers, said that the police used her phone line to track her call records.

Tracing her final call led the police to Ballo, who lives in the Offa Garage area of Ilorin, although his family home is in Isalekoto.

“We didn’t see her return on that day and she didn’t sleep at home. We reported at Oja-Oba Police Station on Tuesday that she was missing from home after 24 hours.The tracking of her phone revealed that she was called on the phone by the suspect who later confessed that he murdered her,” Lawal said.

Although he initially denied any involvement, Bello later confessed that the lady died of an asthma attack after police discovered dismembered remains hidden in a bowl, along with the tools used in the dastardly act.

“Some of the items which included horn, black soap, and charms recovered by the police from the room apartment of the suspect clearly showed that Hafsat, who is my second daughter, was murdered for ritual purposes”, the father added.

The ICIR reports that the incident adds to a growing list of such crimes in Nigeria.

Earlier in January this year, The ICIR reported how Eliojo Salomey, a 24-year-old serving National Youth Service Corp (NYSC) member based in Mararaba, a fast-growing community near Abuja, was allegedly butchered by her boyfriend, a gospel singer, Timileyin Ajayi.

Ballo arrested

Confirming Ballo’s incident, the spokesperson of the Kwara State Police Command, Adetoun Ejire-Adeyemi, said investigations were ongoing into the case.

According to her, “The police detectives swung into action, tracked her number and arrested a suspect, and exhibits recovered.

She added that the case was transferred yesterday to the state Criminal Investigation Department (CID), for discreet investigations.

Nigerians react

Meanwhile, the incident has ignited reactions from Nigerians as they decried the prevalence of ritual killings while also demanding that authorities take decisive actions against the practice.

A social media user and resident of the state with the handle Mufti of Ilorin online, while bemoaning the killing of Hafsat, urged “respected figures in Ilorin and Kwara State to ensure that justice is served and to support the victim’s family in its pursuit of justice.

“These heinous ritual killings must be addressed. Our sisters continue to fall victim, and our parents are left to mourn. This cycle of violence will persist until perpetrators face the ultimate consequence – death penalty – for their crimes. It’s utterly disheartening that we’re compelled to clarify that women are not romantically involved with their murderers. The reality of what’s happening to women is truly disturbing,” he wrote.

Another user, @teabisz, wrote: “You see, prayer alone is not enough at this point. If she must get justice, we must collectively stand up and not even for her nor the family, but because we do not know who their next target is if eventually the table turns.”

Also, another X user @iamthepreence said the suspect must be investigated thoroughly as he might be working for ‘Yahoo Boy’ (ritualists) or selling the human parts.

“This guy is either selling human parts or working for those G-boys. They need to drill him well and get many more working together (with him). Wicked soul,” he wrote.

A yet another X user, @Oladapomikky1, advised people to exercise caution in meeting people they do not know.

“It is not safe to go and meet a stranger in a private place. Anyone you are meeting for the first time should be in a public place and the location should be your choice.”