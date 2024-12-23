‘Justice must be served,’ IGP tells family of man who died in police custody

THE inspector-general of police (IGP), Kayode Egbetokun, has promised justice to the family of 35-year-old Jimoh AbdulQodir, who reportedly died in police custody in Ilorin, Kwara State.

Egbedokun gave the assurance when he visited the deceased family on Sunday, December 22.

Jimoh was reportedly tortured to death in police custody on Saturday, December 21.

Police operatives arrested him on December 19 for allegedly owing a colleague N220,000 after his employer petitioned the police over the purported debt.

He died at midnight in custody.

An online medium reported on Saturday that the victim’s family told its reporter that the police claimed the suspect hanged himself while being detained at the SIB Unit of the police headquarters but the family believed the police might have tortured the deceased to death.

When The ICIR contacted the police public relations officer (PPRO) of the Kwara State Police Command, Toun Ejire-Adeyemi at about 1:30 pm on Saturday, she claimed not to be aware but promised to confirm and get back to the reporter.

“I am not aware of that incident, I will confirm. Let me confirm and get back to you,” she said.

Ejire-Adeyemi did not respond to a reminder sent to her phone line at about 5:20 pm.

Addressing the deceased family at the Balogun Fulani’s palace, Egbetokun urged the community, especially the youths, not to take laws into their hands.

He said he had directed a thorough investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death, assuring the matter would not be swept under the carpet.

“Justice would be served. I am very saddened to be here today on a condolence visit on the death of Jimoh, whose circumstances surrounding his death are very worrisome.

“Justice must be served. I have already directed investigation, I have given the necessary directive to the CP here. We will get to the root of this case,” he assured.

He urged the community not to rush to a conclusion but to wait for the findings of the investigative that would be made public.

“Let us not jump into conclusion. I have visited the command and I have directed a thorough investigation,” he pleaded.

Egbetokun pledged police support for the family of the deceased as the Balogun Fulani, youths, and the Ilorin Emirate descendants progressive union were said to have demanded justice for their son’s death.

The incident followed a similar allegation against the Kwara State Police Command, accused of involvement in the deaths of one Suleiman Olayinka, a 27-year-old man and ex-student of the Kwara State University.

Ejire-Adeyemi confirmed the student’s killing.

“The Kwara State Police Command is aware of this unfortunate incident which led to the sudden death of Suleiman Olayinka (M) 27 years.

“A complaint of cheating and criminal breach of trust was reported against the deceased. Police detectives were immediately detailed to investigate the case,” she confirmed at the time.