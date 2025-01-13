Edo police arrest woman for burning house help’s genitals with hot iron

THE Edo State Police Command has arrested a 31-year-old woman, Abigail Oluwarotimi, for allegedly assaulting her 15-year-old house help, Jude Joseph, by burning his genitals and laps with a hot metal object.

According to a statement on Monday, January 13, via the Command’s X handle the suspect accused the teenager of molesting her children, which prompted the violent act.

The incident, which took place in Uromi, led to the intervention of operatives from the Uromi Police Division, who apprehended the woman.

“Operatives of the Uromi Division had arrested 31-year-old Abigail Oluwarotimi for violent assault on her house help, 15-year-old, Jude Joseph.

“She used a hot metal object to inflict burn injuries on his laps and genitals, on allegation that he molested her children,” the statement read.

The Commissioner of Police, Umoru P. Ozigi, in the statement described the act as barbaric and unacceptable, ordering the immediate transfer of the case to the State Criminal Investigation Department (CID) for a thorough investigation.

“Miffed by this development, the Commissioner of Police, CP Umoru P. Ozigi psc, mnips has ordered the transfer of the case to the State CID for thorough investigation,” the statement added.

Other details into the incident are unclear, with the condition of the teenager not also disclosed to the public.

The ICIR reports tha the abuse and molestation of house helps have remained a disturbing trend in Nigeria, often exposing deep-seated issues of lack of regulation, and weak government intervention

Many domestic workers, particularly children and teenagers, have been reportedly subjected to physical, emotional, and psychological abuse at the hands of their employers.

In 2022, the Police Command in Plateau State confirmed the arrest and detention of a female suspect for allegedly torturing and killing her 11-year-old maid identified as Margaret Joshua.

The command’s spokesperson, Alfred Alabo, stated that the suspect, a microbiologist at a research institute in Vom, Jos South Local Government Area, forced the minor into hot water, causing severe burns to her buttocks.

Also, another woman was arrested on October 22, after she beat her maid to death and then dumped the body in a bush in Anambra state.

How would you rate the content you just read? Very dissatisfied Partly satisfied Satisfied More than satisfied Very satisfied Your email



Δ

The National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP), Anambra Command, arrested the woman after which she confessed to the crime.

The woman took NAPTIP officials to the bush where she buried the child.

Similarly, An Anambra lawyer, Adachukwu Okafor was alleged to have used various objects like a broken bottle, knife, and electric iron to harm her house help, identified as Happiness Nwafor, in response to an incident involving her daughter.

The lawyer was subsequently arraigned on February 2024, on two-count borders mainly on wilfully inflicting physical injuries on the body of the victim, an offence punishable under Section 4(1) of the Violence Against Persons (Prohibition and Protection) Laws of Anambra State of Nigeria 2017.