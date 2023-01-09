33.1 C
Abuja

Police rescue six victims of Edo train attack

Bankole Abe
THE Edo State Police Command says it has rescued six of the passengers abducted during the attack on Tom Ikimi Train Station in the Igueben Local Government Area of the state.

Scores of passengers waiting to board a train to Warri, Delta State, were abducted in the January 7 attack. An unspecified number of the travellers were also injured in the incident.

Police Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, in a telephone chat with The ICIR on Monday, January 9, said the Command has rescued six of the victims. He added that the Command is on the trail of the kidnappers.

“The Police is on top of the matter. We have rescued six of the victims and investigation is ongoing. Yes, they were rescued by the Police ,” he said.

The ICIR reported that many passengers were abducted and others sustained bullet wounds in the attack, said to have been carried out by suspected herdsmen.

In an earlier statement released on the attack, Edo State Police spokesman Nwabuzor said the abductors, armed with AK 47, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before abducting scores of intending travellers.

He also said security operatives were on the trail of the abductors.

Among those kidnapped were the train station manager, Godwin Okpe, the Head of Security, Ikhayere, an Igueben community resident, Victor Osarobho and the station ticket clerk, identified as Akhere. 

Addressing a press conference on Sunday afternoon, Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Osa Nehikhare, described the incident as the most trying period for the state government. 

The incident occurred almost one year after an Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked on March 28, 2022, resulting in the death of about 14 passengers. About 63 passengers were abducted and later released after several months.

Bankole Abe
