Edo police confirm attack on train station, many abducted 

THE Edo State police command said suspected herdsmen have attacked the Igueben station in Igueben Local Government Area of the state and abducted scores of passengers waiting to board a train to Warri, Delta State.

Many of the travellers were also reportedly injured. The incident happened on Saturday evening.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Chidi Nwabuzor, confirmed the incident to The ICIR in a telephone chat on Sunday.

“Yes, it is true; it is confirmed. It happened yesterday evening. Please, more information will come out soon. We don’t want speculations,” Nwabuzor said.

The PRO had narrated in a statement he released earlier that the abductors, armed with AK 47, invaded the train station and shot sporadically into the air before abducting scores of intending travellers into the bush.

He added that many of the passengers sustained bullet wounds.

Operatives were on the trail of the abductors to rescue those herded into the bush.

The statement partly read, “The Area Commander, Irrua; DPO Igueben Division, and men have visited the scene of the crime with members of the Edo State Security Network, local vigilantes, and hunters with a view to protecting the lives and property of the remaining passengers.

“Bush combing operations have commenced in order to rescue the victims and arrest the fleeing kidnappers. Further developments will be communicated.”

This is coming months after an Abuja-Kaduna train was attacked on March 28, 2022, resulting in the death of about 14 passengers, while 63 others were officially declared abducted and later released after several months.