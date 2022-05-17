35.7 C
Abuja

NDLEA arrests wanted drug baroness, seals mansion in Delta

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
1min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has smashed a major cartel that distributes drugs in Delta and adjourning states.

In a statement by its spokesperson Femi Babafemi, the agency said the cartel was smashed following the arrest of a wanted 59-year-old drug baroness, Bridget Oghenekevwe Emeka, a.k.a Mama, by its operatives on May 15.

Bridget and one of her boys

The NDLEA said Bridget was arrested at her palatial mansion, where she cooks and distributes Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine and other illicit substances.

Bridget palatial mansion

“No fewer than nine of her staff and associates were arrested along with her in coordinated simultaneous operations at her expansive residence and drug bunks where she accommodates drug users and sells illicit substances to them and others in parts of Warri, Delta State.

“Apart from various quantities of Crack Cocaine, Methamphetamine, Molly, and Loud seized from her home and drug bunks; a pump-action gun, 15 cartridges, documents, two cars, mobile phones, and drug paraphernalia such as sodium bicarbonate and polythene wrappings were also recovered for further investigation,” the statement said.

The agency added that while five of Bridget’s staff who cooked, cut, packaged and distributed the drugs were found in her house at Favour Street, Otukutu, Warri, four of her associates were equally arrested at her drug bunks in other parts of the town.

The NDLEA said the drug baroness has been under surveillance for weeks after she was identified as a major distributor of illicit drugs in the South-South state.

“Some of the paraphernalia for making Crack recovered from her house include:
sodium bicarbonate, which is the main adulterant and recipe for making crack cocaine, as well as transparent nylon used in wrapping the finished product,” the statement added.

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

