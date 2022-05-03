- Advertisement -
32.3 C
Abuja

Drug baron, Ukatu, imported N22bn worth of Tramadol in one month – NDLEA

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Afam Mallinson Emmanuel Ukatu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement
1min read

THE National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) says it has discovered two containers containing 1,284 cartons of Tramadol with a market value of over N22 billion imported by Afam Mallinson Ukatu, the billionaire drug baron involved in Abba Kyari’s N3 billion drug deal.

In a statement by Femi Babafemi, Director, Media and Advocacy, the NDLEA said an ongoing investigation revealed how Ukatu imported the drug into Nigeria in October 20119.

The NDLEA said the information was released to counter insinuations by some hirelings that the agency has no evidence to pin a crime on Ukatu, the Chairman/CEO of Mallinson Group of companies.

“Investigations reveal he’s been a major importer of large consignments of different brands and high dosages of Tramadol Hydrochloride, ranging from 120mg, 200mg, 225mg and 250mg, all of which are illicit. Ukatu owns pharmaceutical and plastic manufacturing companies, which he used as a cover to import illicit drugs into Nigeria,” the NDLEA said.

The agency added that in the course of investigating the N3 billion Tramadol saga between Ukatu and the Abba Kyari’s Intelligence Response Team (IRT), its operatives unearthed more pieces of evidence establishing how Ukatu has been importing large quantities of Tramadol far above the approved threshold allowed into the country.

“In one instance, Ukatu, through Mallinson Group of Companies, imported into the country two-container loads of five different brands of Tramadol in October 2019 through the Apapa ports in Lagos.

“All the evidence so far gathered shows that the imported Tramadol brands were far above the threshold permitted to be imported into Nigeria.

- Advertisement -

“No doubt the suspect will soon have his day in court,” the statement added.

The ICIR reported that the NDLEA arrested Ukatu over an alleged N3 billion Tramadol deal involving the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police Abba Kyari at MM2 terminal of the Lagos airport, Ikeja, on April 13, 2022.

According to the Agency, Ukatu was apprehended after months of surveillance, during which he evaded arrest. 

A report by the ICIR shows that Ukatu is the founder of the Mallison Group of companies consisting of Nispo Porcelain Company Limited, Nispo Pharmaceuticals Limited, Nispo Oil and Gas Services, and Nispo Plastics & Metals Limited.

Besides his ownership of Mallison Companies, Ukatu is a Director in several companies in Nigeria.

He is a Director of the Urban Space Services, Alor Microfinance Bank Limited, and Hammer Guards and Safety Solution Limited.

He is also reported to be a Director in Cowry Assets and Management, a Director at Master Energy Oil & Gas Limited, and Alor Microfinance Bank Limited.

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: It is the turn of the South to produce Nigeria’s President – Akeredolu

ONDO State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has insisted that it is the turn of the...
Media Opportunities

WAMECA 2022: Call for entries

THE Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA) is calling for entries for the 6th...
Featured News

44% of Nigerian companies paid ransom to hackers for hijacked data in 2021 – Report

OVER 71 per cent of Nigerian businesses were hit by ransomware attacks in 2021...
Business and Economy

After ICIR’s report, estate firm accused of N9.9m fraud agrees on refund with interest

BARELY two weeks after The ICIR’s report exposing a property company linked to the...
Environment

Inside the illegal trading of forest woods in Cross River community

By Kehinde Ogunyale “WITH a N20,000 bribe, an external buyer can influence the youth in...
Advertisement

Most Read

How gunmen killed Army couple travelling for traditional wedding rites in Imo

Empty houses line Abuja as residents battle high cost of accommodation

INSIDE STORY: How pastor who charges N310,000, keeps dozens of Nigerians in church in...

2023: Ambode group vows to take over from Sanwo-Olu

Bestiality: Police launch manhunt for lady in viral video

Russia’s ‘Satan 2’ nuclear missile NOT capable of destroying the whole world

Nigerian fintech companies shame, threaten customers for late payment of loans

Illegal loan apps ignore Nigeria’s cyber laws, continue to shame customers

2023: APC fixes dates for presidential, NASS, other primaries

Three-storey building collapses in Ebute-meta

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleWAMECA 2022: Call for entries
Next article2023: It is the turn of the South to produce Nigeria’s President – Akeredolu

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.