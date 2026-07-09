SSS alleges journalist Zainab Sodiq detained for possessing drone without ‘documents’

THE State Security Services (SSS) has confirmed the detention of journalist Zainab Sodiq, saying she is being investigated over the alleged possession of a drone without the required authorisation, a claim disputed by activist Omoyele Sowore.

The SSS, in a statement on Wednesday, July 8, by its Deputy Director of Public Relations and Strategic Communications, Favour Dozie, confirmed that Sodiq is being held at its national headquarters in Abuja after she was intercepted at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport on Monday, July 6, with an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV).

According to the agency, operatives of the SSS and the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria Aviation Security (AVSEC) intercepted Sodiq while she was boarding a flight to Abuja because she was not in possession of an End User Certificate (EUC), as required under regulations issued by the Office of the National Security Adviser governing the acquisition and use of drones.

The SSS said Sodiq admitted she did not have the required documents but was allowed to continue her journey to Abuja because of a prior engagement.

It said she was directed to report to its headquarters on Wednesday, July 8, for the continuation of the investigation.

The agency said the probe was being conducted under existing regulations empowering it to impound and sanction individuals or organisations operating remotely piloted aircraft systems without authorisation, adding that the restrictions are intended to address security, privacy and public safety concerns.

Meanwhile, it has been over 24 hours that the journalist has been detained by the security service.

Why SSS detains Sodiq – Sowore

However, Sowore disputed the SSS account, insisting Sodiq’s detention had nothing to do with the drone.

In a statement posted on his X page after the SSS released its statement, Sowore said the drone belonged to him and identified it as a DJI Mavic Air used for media coverage of elections and other public events.

He said he personally informed SSS personnel at the Lagos airport that the drone was his and instructed Sodiq to leave it behind so she could proceed to Abuja with his international passport.

According to him, the passport was needed to perfect his bail conditions in an ongoing case before a judge, M.G. Umar, and preventing Sodiq from delivering it would have frustrated the bail process and potentially resulted in his return to the Kuje Correctional Centre.

Sowore further alleged that after Sodiq honoured the SSS invitation at its Abuja headquarters on Wednesday, she was taken into custody immediately and was not even allowed to pay the fare for the ride that brought her there.

He claimed lawyers acting on his behalf later contacted SSS Director-General Tosin Ajayi, who allegedly acknowledged that Sodiq was in the agency’s custody and described the matter as a routine screening connected to the drone.

Sowore also alleged that the SSS later became upset after he publicised Sodiq’s detention on social media, arguing that the incident was part of a wider pattern of harassment of journalists, activists and government critics.