Forgery, impersonation and other charges filed against Adeyemi

DETAILS of the charges against Adeniyi Adeyemi have emerged following a reported suit filed against him by the Nigeria Police Force. This comes a few days after the Presidency accused him of operating a fictitious government agency and using forged State House documents to legitimise its activities.

Detailed charges first published by TheCable show that Adeyemi, who identified himself as the Director-General of the controversial Presidential Foreign Intervention Promotion Council (PFIPC), is facing eight-count charge bordering on conspiracy, forgery and impersonation.

The eight-count charge, filed before the Federal High Court in Abuja by Wisdom Madaki, a legal prosecuting counsel at the Directorate of Legal Services, Force Headquarters, alleged that the defendants forged several official State House documents to legitimise the activities of the council.

The police alleged that Adeyemi and two other defendants (Femi and Anu) conspired to forge official State House documents and presidential letterheaded papers to promote the activities of the purported council.

According to the charge sheet quoted by TheCable, the suspects allegedly forged appointment letters purportedly issued by President Bola Tinubu and bearing the signature of the Chief of Staff to the President, Femi Gbajabiamila.

The police also accused the defendants of forging presidential letterhead and several official requests purportedly originating from the State House, including requests for collaboration with ministries on land acquisition and the establishment of offices across the 36 states of the federation.

Other documents allegedly forged include requests for office space, approval of staff account status, and a conveyance approval for the re-takeoff of the Presidential Economic Advisory Council (PEAC)/PFIPC.

In addition to the forgery allegations, the police accused Adeyemi of falsely presenting himself as the Director-General of the PPFIPC between 2024 and 2025, an offence punishable under Section 179 of the Penal Code.

Most of the forgery-related counts were brought under Section 1(2)(c) of the Miscellaneous Offences Act.

The case is expected to come up before the Federal High Court in Abuja on July 27, 2027.

Background

The charges came amid controversy over the existence of the PFIPC.

On Wednesday, July 1, the Presidency denied that the council ever existed under President Bola Tinubu’s administration, described Adeyemi as an impostor who allegedly created a fictitious government agency using forged documents to deceive public institutions, foreign missions and the public.

However, The ICIR reported that the Presidency’s explanation did not address why the council appears in the 2026 Appropriation Act with a budgetary allocation of ₦1.3 billion.

The investigation showed that the PEAC/PFIPC is listed under the Presidency in the 2026 budget with a total allocation of ₦1,302,978,784, comprising ₦802.9 million for personnel costs, ₦200 million for overheads and ₦300 million for capital expenditure.

The ICIR also reported that Adeyemi had publicly challenged the Presidency’s denial, arguing that the council had offices at the Federal Secretariat, operated Central Bank of Nigeria accounts and obtained approval for more than 300 personnel through the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation.

The report further highlighted that the council engaged publicly with several government institutions before the controversy, including the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), the Raw Materials Research and Development Council (RMRDC) and Chinese investment officials.