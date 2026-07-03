TikTok removes 12m violative videos in Sub-Saharan Africa

TIKTOK says it removed no fewer than 12 million videos in Sub-Saharan Africa during the fourth quarter of 2025 as part of efforts to enforce its Community Guidelines and keep the platform safe for users.

The company disclosed this in its Quarter four 2025 Community Guidelines Enforcement Report.

Speaking on the report, Keagile Makgoba, Communications Lead for TikTok in Sub-Saharan Africa, said the platform remained committed to transparency, safety and inclusivity.

“Each quarter, we publish a Community Guidelines Enforcement Report. The report highlights TikTok’s unwavering commitment to transparency, safety and inclusivity, reflecting its dedication to building trust and ensuring a safe platform for its global community,” she said.

According to her, TikTok removed more than 175 million videos globally during the quarter, while over 218 million comments were taken down for violating the platform’s Community Guidelines.

Makgoba said 45 per cent of all violative comments removed during the period fell under the platform’s harassment and bullying policy, which is classified under its Safety and Civility policy.

She said TikTok combined advanced technology with human expertise to detect, review and remove content or accounts that violated its Community Guidelines.

“We have advanced content moderation technology and thousands of trust and safety professionals protecting our community every day.

We have invested more than two billion dollars in trust and safety efforts from 2025,” she said.

Makgoba said TikTok currently moderates content in more than 70 languages, supported by specialised guidance and keyword systems covering many local languages, including Hausa.

She said the moderation teams worked to identify and remove content containing incitement and misinformation.

According to her, the platform proactively removes most violating content before it is reported by users.

She encouraged members of the TikTok community to help maintain a safe online environment by reporting content or accounts they believe violate the platform’s Community Guidelines.

“We encourage everyone in our community to play an active part in keeping TikTok a safe and welcoming place by reporting content they feel violates our Guidelines.

“We also encourage our community members to use the tools we provide on TikTok to report any content or account they believe violates our Community Guidelines,” she said.

Makgoba reaffirmed TikTok’s commitment to strengthening its content moderation systems while fostering a safe and inclusive digital community.(NAN)

Mustapha USMAN Mustapha Usman is an investigative journalist with the International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: musman@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M