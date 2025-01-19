back to top

TikTok halts US operations amid Trump’s reinstatement push

TIKTOK cut off access for US users late Saturday January 18, just before a national ban took effect. This comes as President-elect Donald Trump remains unable to act until his inauguration.

After prolonged legal battles, the US Supreme Court on Friday January 17 upheld a law requiring the popular video-sharing app to be banned for national security reasons unless its Chinese owners finalize a sale to non-Chinese buyers by Sunday.

TikTok, known for turning everyday users like teenage dancers and grandmothers sharing recipes into viral sensations, has gained widespread popularity.

Trump, who credited the app for helping him connect with younger voters and secure his November 2024 election win, revealed to NBC News on Saturday that he might grant a 90-day reprieve after returning to the Oval Office, following discussions with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“I think that would be, certainly, an option that we look at. The 90-day extension is something that will be most likely done because it’s appropriate. If I decide to do that, I’ll probably announce it on Monday,” Trump said.

The law permits a 90-day delay if the White House demonstrates progress toward a feasible agreement, but TikTok’s parent company, ByteDance, has firmly rejected any sale.


     

     

    Outgoing President Joe Biden’s administration has deferred the issue to Trump, with White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre dismissing TikTok’s recent remarks as a “stunt” in a statement.

    Following the court ruling, TikTok CEO Shou Chew expressed gratitude to Donald Trump, acknowledging his willingness to collaborate on a resolution and commending him for his deep understanding of the platform.

    Under the law, Apple and Google must remove TikTok from their app stores, preventing new downloads, with potential fines of up to $5,000 per user who can still access the app. Additionally, Oracle, which manages TikTok’s servers, would be required to implement the ban.

    With TikTok’s shutdown, US-based competitors like Instagram Reels and YouTube Shorts stand to gain. Meanwhile, thousands of concerned TikTok users have flocked to Xiaohongshu, a Chinese social media platform akin to Instagram. Dubbed “Red Note” by American users, it became the most downloaded app on the US Apple Store this week.

    Fatimah Quadri is a Journalist and a Fact-checker at The ICIR. She has written news articles, fact-checks, explainers, and media literacy in an effort to combat information disorder.
    She can be reached at sunmibola_q on X or fquadri@icirnigeria.org

