Trump hires new lawyers to defend second impeachment before US Senate

DONALD Trump, the former United States President, has hired two new lawyers to defend his second impeachment case before the US Senate.

Trump announced Sunday that David Schoen and Bruce L Castor would lead his new legal team after his former lawyers dumped him. The CNN had reported that five members of Trump’s legal team resigned about a week to his trial before the Senate.

Butch Bowers and Deborah Barbier, who had led Trump’s defence said they could no longer defend the 45th US president. Other lawyers including Josh Howard, Johnny Gasser and Greg Harris have also pulled out of the Trump’s defence team.

The former US president was impeached for the second time by the US House of Representatives led by Democrat, Nancy Pelosi, a democrat.

Trump became the only president of the United States to be impeached twice as two hundred and twenty-two (222) Democrats and ten (10) Republicans voted to him on Wednesday, 13th January.

The move to impeach Trump for a second time followed charges of ‘incitement of insurrection’ at the US Capitol Hill on January 6, 2021.

Five people died in the Capitol Hill attack, including two police officers. Trump made inciting comments before the incident, asking his supporters to fight to regain their country.

Trump had told his supporters to ‘fight like hell’ in clear attempt to overturn election defeat to Joe Biden, the US president-elect.

Trump has also refused to concede defeat after losing the November 2020 election to Joe Biden.

As the Senate sits next week at Trump’s trial, if found guilty of inciting violence in the Capitol riot, he could be banned from further engaging in politics in the US.

The one-term president would not be allowed to contest for presidency in 2024 and might face legal prosecution as he would be stripped of immunity deserved of a former president.