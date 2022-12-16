Woman crushed to death by train in Abuja is our worker – NTA

THE Nigerian Television Authority (NTA) has said the woman crushed to death by a passenger train at the Chikakore axis of the Kubwa area of Abuja on Thursday morning was its worker.

In a post by the NTA on its verified Twitter Page Thursday evening, the television station revealed the victim’s name as Selimota Idowu Suleiman, who, until her death, worked at the Channel Five station of the NTA in Abuja.

The deceased was on her way to work when the train crushed her in her vehicle.

On Thursday, December 15, The ICIR reported the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police Force, through its spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a deputy superintendent of police, confirming the tragedy and saying it had launched an investigation into the incident.

Reports claimed Suleiman’s car could not move fast while the oncoming train from Kaduna to the Kubwa terminal rammed into her vehicle.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) restored the services of the Abuja-Kaduna train 13 days ago, months after it suspended services following an attack on one of the trains servicing the route by Boko Haram on March 28.

After the NTA confirmed the Kubwa train crash victim’s identity, the Chairman of the FCT Council of the Nigerian Union of Journalists, Emmanuel Ogbeche, said the victim was a journalist in a post on his Facebook Page. But he did not mention her name.

Many journalists who commented on the post expressed shock at the incident, as the council had lost one of its members, Joe Nwankwo, less than 24 hours before the train tragedy.