Police react as train crushes driver, car in Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Command of the Nigerian Police Force is investigating the collision between a passenger train and a moving car at the Chikakore axis of the Kubwa area of Abuja on Thursday morning.

The Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh, a deputy superintendent of police, said the accident claimed the life of a yet-to-be-identified woman who drove the car.

Reports claimed the middle-aged woman’s car could not move fast on the rail track while the oncoming train from Kaduna to the Kubwa terminal crashed into the vehicle.

Chikakore is a few kilometres away from the Kubwa train terminal.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) restored the services of the Abuja-Kaduna train months after it suspended its services, following an attack on one of the trains servicing the route by Boko Haram on March 28.

The FCT Police Command said in a statement it mailed to The ICIR Thursday afternoon that it was “aware of the unfortunate incident of a rail/ motor fatal accident that happened at Chikakore axis in the Kubwa Area council of the FCT.

“Upon receipt of the information, crime scene investigators attached to the Byazin Divisional Police Headquarters drifted swiftly to the scene and took charge of the situation, where the victim was confirmed dead by medical practitioner on the ground. “Investigation has commenced by the railway division having jurisdiction over the track. Findings and safety tips already existing will be reiterated to ensure a non-repeat of the incident shortly.”