Abuja-Kaduna train services to resume in November

THE Minister of Transportation Mu’azu Sambo has announced that the Abuja to Kaduna rail service will resume this month.

Sambo added that the rail route would be subjected to 24-hour security surveillance to prevent attacks.

The minister made this known on Monday while giving his ministry’s scorecard in Abuja.

.

Sambo said the ministry had learnt enough lessons from the attack in March that led to the suspension of service on the Abuja-Kaduna route.

The minister also noted that a system had been put in place to ensure prompt monitoring of movements on the rail tracks.

According to him, the system would allow President Muhammadu Buhari, concerned ministries and security agencies to see what goes on on the tracks without delay.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) suspended train service along the route after Boko Haram terrorists attacked a moving passenger train in Kaduna on March 28, 2022.

The insurgents had blown up the rail track and bombed the moving train, killing some and abducting more than 60 passengers.

- Advertisement -

The unprecedented attack attracted international and national outrage.

The abducted victims were released piecemeal, with the last set freed on October 5, 2022.