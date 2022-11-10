Police Area Command created for Abuja-Kaduna train route – NRC

THE Managing Director of Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) Fidet Okhiria has said a Police Area Command has been created for the Abuja-Kaduna train service.

Okhiria disclosed this in an interview with journalists in Abuja on Thursday.

He said operations on the train route will return with improved safety measures to protect the lives and properties of passengers.

Service on the rail line was suspended after a terrorist attack during which passengers were killed and abducted, on March 28.

Okhiria said that the NRC is working with security agencies to facilitate the safe reopening of the rail line.

“We are deploying a lot from the organised security networks, civil defence and the police to protect passengers.

“The number of uniformed and non-uniformed security officials has been increased and an Area Command has been created for the Abuja-Kaduna railway to ensure passengers are protected.”

He, however, emphasised that the corporation would partner with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) for the profiling and management of train passengers across the country.

“We are going to include profiling of passengers by collaborating with the National Identity Management Commission (NIMC).

“The passengers need to have their National Identification Number (NIN) for ticket and registration,” he added.

The NRC boss said proper training would be conducted to enlighten train workers on the new development.