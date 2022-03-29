29.1 C
Abuja

Passengers injured as terrorists bomb, attack Abuja-Kaduna train

Conflict and Security
Lukman ABOLADE
Terrorists attack Abuja-Kaduna train. PhotoCredit: Sahara Reporters
2mins read

Passengers on the Abuja-Kaduna train sustained injuries during a terrorist attack on Monday evening.

The ICIR gathered that the terrorists used an improvised explosive device to derail the train.

According to a passenger on the train who identified as Anas Iro Dansuma, the explosives destroyed the engines of the train around Katari to Rijana. Anas said the terrorists attacked the train and shot sporadically.

“Please this is an emergency. We are inside train at the moment. Kidnappers planted explosives and the train engines have been ruined. We are helpless. Abuja to Kaduna train. Gunshots still being fired right around us. We are just under the seats praying to God while waiting for help. Since 8pm we have been here. Between Katari to Rijana. I am a living witness,” he said.

Pictures and videos from the attack seen by The ICIR show passengers who have sustained injuries, while some parts of the train had also been destroyed.

Reacting to the incident, Kaduna State Commissioner for Internal Security and Home Affairs Samuel Aruwan said security operatives have been deployed to rescue the passengers.

Aruwan, in a statement late Monday evening, said efforts were ongoing to convey the passengers from the location and others that sustained injuries have been rushed to hospitals for urgent medical attention.

“The Government of Kaduna State will be liaising with the Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) to ascertain the list from the passengers’ manifest for efficient tracking.

“This is to acquire an accurate inventory of all passengers and their actual status,” Aruwan said.

While there are reports that some of the passengers were abducted by the terrorists, Aruwan said security forces will continue to comb the area in an effort to secure additional rescue.

In October 2021, terrorists attacked the Abuja-Kaduna train with explosives forcing a suspension of operations on the rail line.

As of December 2021, The ICIR can confirm that security operatives travel alongside passengers and constantly patrol chambers of the train with guns.

For over a year, Kaduna State has been the centre of violent attacks in Nigeria with several incidents of kidnapping for ransom, attacks on villages and abductions.

Last week, the Kaduna International Airport was also attacked by terrorists and a staff of the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), Shehu Na’Allah was killed.

Due to the rampant kidnapping and abduction on the Abuja-Kaduna expressway, travellers had embraced the train as a safer alternative.

However, with the recent attack on the train and airport in Kaduna, all the possible means of transportation in the state are now susceptible to terrorist attacks.

Beyond attacks on transport systems, terrorists operating in the state have also unleashed mayhem on residents of Kaduna.

Between, March 20 to 27, terrorists killed at least 80 residents in the state during attacks on Giwa, Kaura and Jema’a local government areas in the state.

