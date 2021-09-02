Banditry: Police arrest perpetrators of Kaduna college kidnap

The Kaduna Police Spokesperson Mohammed Jalige, who confirmed the arrest to The ICIR but refused to give details, said an investigation was still ongoing.

“Yes, we have made some arrests, but I can’t give you any detail now,” he said.

He said the command would issue a statement after it had concluded its investigation.

Bandits had, on March 11, stormed the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation, Afaka, Igabi Local Government Area of Kaduna State, and kidnapped 37 students of the school.

However, the Kaduna State Governor Nasir Elrufai had vowed not to pay any ransom to secure the release of the students.

The bandits demanded N500 million as a ransom for their release before eventually releasing 10 students in two batches.

The students were released after 55 days in captivity, and about N15 million was paid as ransom.

Vincent UFUOMA