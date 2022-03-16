2023: El-Rufai directs appointees seeking political office to resign

— 1 min read

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has directed political appointees and public servants aspiring for political offices in 2023 to resign on or before March 31, 2022.

The directive was contained in a circular issued by the Secretary to the State Government, Balarabe Abbas, who explained that the order for the concerned public office holders to resign their present appointments was in line with the Electoral Act 2022 recently signed by President Muhammadu Buhari.

“The act categorically provides that such officers should resign 30 days before the party primary election for the specific post they are aspiring.

“In compliance with this provision, all political appointees and other public servants serving in the government of Kaduna State aspiring for political office should submit their letter of resignation to the Secretary of the State Government before 31st March, 2022,” the circular said.

The circular was addressed to heads of tertiary institutions, Senior Special Assistants, Special Advisers and top government officials.

The state’s Commissioner of Budget and Planning, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi (Dattijo), who also served as El-rufai’s Chief of Staff, is the only political appointee that has indicated interest to succeed the governor.