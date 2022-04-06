33.1 C
2023: Shehu Sani officially joins Kaduna governorship race

A FORMER Senator Shehu Sani has officially declared his intention to contest the governorship election in Kaduna State in 2023 on the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Sani, who represented Kaduna Central in the 8th National Assembly, shared footage that includes the moment he picked up his nomination and expression of interest forms at the PDP secretariat in Abuja on Monday.

He had during a radio interview, earlier this year, indicated interest to contest the election, even if he had no money.

He said his loyalists and supporters want him to contest the gubernatorial election.

Sani, who is also a human rights activist, promised that he would bring security to Kaduna State, in line with the desire of his supporters.

Noting that he promised his supporters that he will contest the governorship election on the platform of the PDP, Sani called on the people of Kaduna to support him to liberate the state.

He also solicited the prayers of religious leaders, marketers, the physically challenged, women and youths.

“You must reject the anointed candidate ‎of those who demolished your houses. Support us to see how we form a government that respects the will of the poor in the state,” he added.

Sani, however, explained that he does not have money to induce delegates to vote for him.

