29.1 C
Abuja

South should dialogue with ‘northern politicians’ if they want next president -El-Rufai

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Nasir el-Rufai
Governor Nasir el-Rufai: he attempted to promulgate a law to regulate religious preaching in Kaduna State.

Related

1min read

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Southern Nigerian people will have to negotiate and dialogue with the ‘northern politicians’ if they want to realise the dream of producing the country’s next president in 2023.

He said this while addressing newsmen in Kaduna on Monday.

El-Rufai, who had in several fora called for a southerner to succeed President Muhammadu Buhari, noted that it was foolish for anyone to think that the North must give power to the South in 2023.

The governor stated that the North would not allow itself to be dictated to by anyone from any part of the country to relinquish power to the South.

“It can be done but you have to come and sit with the politicians in the North and dialogue and then we agree to give our support to the South, but no one has the right to sit in Lagos or Port Harcourt and say whether northerners want it or not, they must relinquish power to the South, that is wrong,” he said.

“It is not how we do politics and in fact, it is foolish.”

“We are not saying there cannot be a rotational presidency,” he added.

- Advertisement -

El-Rufai’s comments are coming on the heels of a meeting by the Northern Governors Forum (NGF) on Monday, where the South was berated for insisting that it must produce the country’s next president.

The NGF described the calls of its southern counterpart as unconstitutional.

The governors stated that the 1999 Nigerian Constitution only made provisions for the candidate with the majority of votes to occupy the position of the nation’s president.

 

Reporter at | Website

Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

News

South should dialogue with ‘northern politicians’ if they want next president -El-Rufai

KADUNA State Governor Nasir El-Rufai has said that Southern Nigerian people will have to...
Health and Environment

Health workers to begin strike two months after doctors’ industrial action

SERVICES may be entirely unavailable in public hospitals across Nigeria effective this weekend as...
News

Hundreds are starving, homeless as UAE denies work permits to Nigerians

NIGERIANS residing in the United Arab Emirates have raised a public outcry over a...
Big Investigation

Investigation: Millions disappear as National Human Rights Commission awards project to mysterious contractor in Jigawa

By Elijah Ojonicko AKOJI ALMOST a year since the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) awarded...
News

UNILAG alumni accuse Education ministry of complicity by shielding VC from fraudulent indictments

THE University of Lagos (UNILAG) alumni have accused the Federal Ministry of Education of...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleHealth workers to begin strike two months after doctors’ industrial action

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.