35.1 C
Abuja

Lawyer sues El-Rufai, NCC and four telcos over Kaduna network shutdown

News
Pamela Ephraim
Gloria Ballason
Gloria Ballason

Related

1min read

HUMAN Rights Lawyer Gloria Ballason has sued Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Attorney General of Kaduna State, Airtel Networks Limited, GlobaCom Limited, Emirates Telecommunication Group Company (formerly known as Etisalat and now 9mobile) and MTN Group  over the shutdown of telecommunication services in Kaduna State.

Ballason told The ICIR that the suit was filed on December 8th, 2021, for herself and on behalf of Nigerian citizens in Kaduna State, whose rights were violated by the shutdown of telephone and internet services in Kaduna State between September 30 and November 26, 2021.

READ ALSO:

Banditry: How Kaduna residents struggled to survive during network shutdown

Kaduna government receives #EndSARS panel report

TCN announces blackout in Kaduna, Jos as upgrade of transmission lines commences

The lawyer filed the lawsuit at the Federal High Court, Federal Capital Territory Judicial Division, Abuja, alleging that the action taken by the government of Kaduna state was not backed by law.

- Advertisement -

“The government does not satisfy the constitutional exception of any law reasonably justifiable in a democratic society in the interest of defence, public safety and public order. More lives who could not call for help from security agents perished while businesses and means of livelihood of citizens suffered astronomic loses without a commensurate improvement in the security situation in Kaduna State,” said Ballason.

Keren-Happuch: Long wait for justice bruises a mother’s heart

Another lawyer and solicitor practicing in Kaduna State Ibrahim Garba Turaki described the network shutdown as political and an unfortunate situation which crippled businesses.

Website
- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Recent

National News

Kaduna government receives #EndSARS panel report

THE Kaduna State Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe has received the report of the Kaduna...
News

Lawyer sues El-Rufai, NCC and four telcos over Kaduna network shutdown

HUMAN Rights Lawyer Gloria Ballason has sued Kaduna State Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Nigerian Communications Commission...
Featured News

Local group uses home-grown solutions to tackle sexual abuse in Abuja communities

IN a bid to curtail the prevalence of sexual and gender-based violence in rural...
Media Opportunities

FASPE offers fellowship on ethical leadership

THE Fellowships at Auschwitz for the Study of Professional Ethics (FASPE) is inviting applications...
National News

CDD urges Buhari to sign 2021 Electoral Bill into law

THE Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD) has urged President Muhammadu Buhari to sign...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleLocal group uses home-grown solutions to tackle sexual abuse in Abuja communities
Next articleKaduna government receives #EndSARS panel report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.