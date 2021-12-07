33.1 C
Abuja

TCN announces blackout in Kaduna, Jos as upgrade of transmission lines commences

Bankole Abe
THE TRANSMISSION Company of Nigeria (TCN) has announced that Kaduna and Jos are to experience power blackout due to the commencement of the final stage of construction of a new Kaduna-Jos 330 Kilo Volts (kV) double circuit transmission line.

The TCN’s General Manager for Public Affairs Ndidi Mbah said this in a statement in Abuja on Monday.

She said construction of the transmission line was with the erection of eight triple-circuit towers at the intersection point of the new double-circuit and existing single circuit 330kV transmission lines to enable the stringing of the three 330kV lines.

“Consequently, there will be power outage on the 132kV Zaria- Kaduna transmission line, 33kV Turunku and part of the 33kV Jaji feeder, from 8 am to 5 pm daily for the eight days indicated to ensure a safe working environment for the execution of the reconstruction work.

“On completion, the new 330KV double circuit transmission lines will increase the total capacity of the Kaduna-Jos line from 500MW to 1500MW,” she said.

The TCN said it would put concerted efforts in place to continue to supply bulk electricity to Jos Distribution load centres in Jos, through the Makurdi 330kV lines 1 and 2, to minimise the effect of the capacity upgrade. She also confirmed that the project would be completed on December 15 as scheduled.

