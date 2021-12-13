Kaduna government receives #EndSARS panel report

— 1 min read

THE Kaduna State Deputy Governor Hadiza Balarabe has received the report of the Kaduna State Judicial Panel of Inquiry into Acts of Police Brutality and Other Related Abuses.

While receiving the report at Sir Kashim Ibrahim House, Hadiza stated that the government would study its recommendations and respond with a white paper.

“As I receive this report, I wish to register the gratitude of the Kaduna State Government to Hon. Justice David Shiri Wyom and the seven other members of this commission of Inquiry for their service.

“The government will study the report and its recommendations and issue a white paper,” she said.

Balarabe faulted the system of policing in the country and called for a national emergency. She reiterated the need for urgent devolution and decentralisation of policing to enhance effectiveness and get the people’s confidence.

“Every state government is aware of the prevailing anomaly in policing: the deployment in all the states of police officers controlled by the Federal Government, but whose operations are funded by state governments.

“As recommended by the APC Committee of The Federalism chaired by our Governor, Malam Nasir El-Rufai, it is time to devolve policing powers and institute the necessary safeguards for lawful conduct and the protection of human rights.”

During the presentation, Chairman of the Panel David Nyom said the report contained four volumes of the record of proceeding of all the sittings of the panel and the copies of the main report.

He added that the panel heard a total of 43 petitions out of the 64 petitions it received after evaluating the evidence and considering the exhibit tendered and admitted. At the same time, six were struck out on the application of petitioners and or counsels, with 13 others struck out due to lack of merit.

The panel, however, recommended the payment of compensation to 23 petitioners in the total sum of N221. 5 million for deaths, injuries, permanent incapacitation, and others.

Balarabe inaugurated the judicial panel of inquiry to investigate complaints relating to the acts of Police brutality in October 2020 and gave it six months to submit its report.