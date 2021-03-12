Police confirm abduction of College of Forestry students in Kaduna

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times. Support the ICIR

THE Kaduna State police command has confirmed the abduction of an unspecified number of female students of the Federal College of Forestry Mechanisation in Mando, Igabi Local Government Area of the state, by suspected gunmen.

Mohammed Jalige, state police public relations officer, said the incident took place last night, but BBC reported that it was early hours of Friday.

The Kaduna State commissioner for internal security and home affairs, Samuel Aruwan, confirmed the incident and said an investigation was ongoing.

According to BBC, almost half of the female students were kidnapped and not a single male student was taken.

Residents of the town said they heard gunshots around 11:30 pm but thought it was at the NDA Military Academy.

“Sometimes in the NDA, they shoot at night. Since it is a military school, we thought about what was happening. It was not until the next morning that we went out to pray and found out what had happened,” he said.

One resident explained that security officers had so far surrounded the school and the rest of the students had been evacuated to the NDA school.

This is coming fewer than 48 hours that Aruwan presented the 2020 security situation report to the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai.

In that report, the commissioner had said that bandits killed no fewer than 937 persons, kidnapped 1,972 persons, and rustled 7,195 cattle in the state in 2020.

During the event, Governor Nasir El-Rufai had insisted that his administration had no room for negotiation or granting amnesty to bandits

So far, nearly 800 students have been abducted since December and this is the third kidnapping of students from their schools in 2021 in Nigeria.