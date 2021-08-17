23.1 C
Abuja

Terrorists demand N350m to free kidnapped Zamfara college students

News
Vincent Ufuoma
Bandits

Related

Share this story
TERRORISTS have demanded N350 million to free kidnapped students and staff of the College of Agriculture and Animal Science, Bakura, Zamfara State.

Provost of the college Habibu Mainasara confirmed this to newsmen in a statement on Tuesday.

Mainasara, who had been kidnapped by terrorists in the past, said a total of 20 people were abducted, including 15 students, four staff members and a driver.

The terrorists had carried out the kidnap in a daring attack that led to the death of four people, including an officer of the Nigerian Police Force, in the late hours of Sunday.

The state police command, in a statement yesterday, said it was on the trail of the terrorists to free the victims and reunite them with their families.

Zamfara State Governor Bello Matawalle, in a statement signed by his spokesman Yusuf Gusau on Monday, said  government was making efforts to secure the release of the victims.

Matawalle, who condemned the attack, directed the security operatives in the state to intensify efforts and rescue all the abductees, promising to do everything humanly possible to rescue them unhurt.

He said the state government had continued to strengthen efforts of providing security to all schools across the state since the abduction of the schoolgirls in Jangebe.

- Advertisement -

He commended the immediate action of the security agencies to launch search and rescue strategies to ensure the safe return of the abducted students and staff still in captivity.

The governor also made an appeal to residents of the state to remain calm, saying the government was taking all the necessary steps to restore normalcy in the area.

He, however, urged inhabitants to cooperate with the security agencies deployed in the area by providing them with useful information that could lead to the rescue of the victims.

- Advertisement -
- Advertisement -
Advertisement
Vincent Ufuomahttp://icirnigeria.org
Vincent Ufuoma is a reporter with The ICIR. He is a lover of God, truth, knowledge and justice.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Recent

Featured News

PIA: Oil sector analysts call for investment in modular refineries to end PMS import

***CBN must lend support to 'stranded' licensees - Experts WITH the signing of the Petroleum...
Featured News

Rivers Tech University slams three-month suspension on lecturer over alleged sexual harassment

THE Rivers State College of Health Science and Management Technology has slammed a three-month...
News

Terrorists demand N350m to free kidnapped Zamfara college students

TERRORISTS have demanded N350 million to free kidnapped students and staff of the College...
News

Book on Nigeria at 60 set for launch August 19

THE public presentation of a new book titled Remaking Nigeria: Sixty Years, Sixty Voices...
Featured News

PIA: Government should monitor how 3% equity of host communities is spent -Wike

RIVERS State Governor Nyesom Wike has said there is a need for the government...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleBook on Nigeria at 60 set for launch August 19
Next articleRivers Tech University slams three-month suspension on lecturer over alleged sexual harassment

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Recources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

- Advertisement -

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.