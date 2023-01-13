Edo Attack: Two more abducted victims rescued – state govt

THE Edo State government has said two more victims of the train attack in the state have been rescued by a team of military, police, vigilante and local government security operatives.

The ICIR had reported that suspected gunmen attacked the Igueben railway station in Igueben Local Government Area in the state and abducted scores of passengers waiting to board a train to Warri, Delta State.

Addressing newsmen on Friday in Benin City, the state Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare, confirmed that the two victims were rescued in the early hours of Thursday, while a police officer died after the operation.

Nehikhare said, “The president of the Customary Court Aigbonoga was rescued but, unfortunately, one of the policemen, DSP Michael Adams, died of natural causes after the operation. He wasn’t felled by a bullet.

“The state deputy governor and directors of all the security agents have paid a condolence visit to the widow and child of the deceased.”

The state Police Command Public Relations Officer, Superintendent Chidi Nwabuzo, confirmed the rescue.

He said that the police officer who died during the rescue of the Customary Court died of natural causes.