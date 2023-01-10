Customary court president, ex-lawmaker abducted in Edo

PRESIDENT of the Igueben Area Customary Court in Edo State Precious Aigbonoga was abducted by gunmen on her way to the courthouse on Monday, January 9.

This was disclosed in a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), Benin Chapter, Festus Usiobaifo, who noted that the abductee is married to a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the state House of Assembly election, Afebu Aigbonoga.

“The Chairman of the Lion Bar, Chief Nosa Francis Edo-Osagie, is deeply sad by this news and condemns, in strong terms, the worrisome insensitivity of these bandits in kidnapping Mrs Precious Aigbonoga, an easygoing, gentle and hard working judicial officer.

“Meanwhile the Dream Team is in close touch with the Commissioner of Police, C.P. Mohammed Adamu Dankwara. By the grace of God Almighty, His Honour shall be rescued unhurt, and the bandits brought to book, ” the NBA Benin chapter publicity secretary said in the statement.

Gunmen also abducted a former Edo State House of Assembly member Festus Edughele on Monday in Ubiaja.

Confirming the incident, former Speaker of the State House of Assembly Festus Ebea said Edughele was abducted while on his way to the Benin airport.

“He had intended to take the train for Ubiaja but he could not do so since the train services had been suspended.

“The family is aware of his kidnap, the police division in that area has been informed and we hope action will be taken to rescue him,” he said.

The abductions occurred barely two days after over 32 intending travellers were abducted at a train station in Igueben, Edo State.

The abductors invaded the train station welding guns and shooting sporadically into the air, leaving many travellers injured before fleeing with their captives.