21.1 C
Abuja

Edo govt demolishes illegal structures on right of way

News
Mustapha Usman
Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Edo State government has embarked on the demolition of illegal structures in various locations in the Benin City metropolis.

The development, according to the Director of Physical Planning and Development Control of the Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, Henry Enabulele, was part of the  efforts to ensure a properly planned and sanitised environment in the state

Enabulele explained that the demolition exercise became imperative as defaulters failed to heed various warnings and notices issued to them.

READ ALSO:
Customary court president, ex-lawmaker abducted in Edo

Edo govt apprehends three traffic offenders, impounds vehicles

Edo police confirm attack on train station, many abducted 

Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue two victims in Edo

- Advertisement -

The demolished structures included a fence built on an existing road by the Miracle Church of God Vision Faith Ministry at Osula Close; Uteh Ne Urekpoki Quarters, Upper Mission Extension; stores built on right of way at BDPA opposite the University of Benin; and a building under development on the right of way at Gospel Star Street, Ovbiogie Quarters.

“The exercise carried out today is about infractions that we have been complaining about in the Benin metropolis. People built on the right of way with impunity. Our going out today is to clear the areas that these infractions were noticed.

“We have told them severally, written to them and advised them to stop building on the right of way. This present government is not going to tolerate it,” he said.

According to him, the infraction at Ovbiogie was at the centre of the road, vowing that the department would make the owners pay for the removal cost.

“The infraction at Ovbiogie was on the centre of the road. We have discussed with the community and they said they were not the ones that sold that land and we have advised the man to remove the structure from the centre of the road, which he refused to adhere to.”

“We are going to make them pay for the cost of removing these infractions,” he said.

Enabulele called on builders and developers to verify before purchasing lands to avoid infractions.

- Advertisement -

“We have EdoGIS at your service, and you can write to us at the Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development to guide you. Please, don’t buy if you are not very sure that the land is not encumbered,” he advised.

He also advised the general public to stop wasting money on illegal developments, stressing that the state government would not tolerate any illegal building activity.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Elections

2023: A look at PVC collection process across Nigeria

IT'S another election year when Nigerians choose who leads them in the next four...
Political Parties

Kaduna deputy speaker, lawmaker leave APC for LP

THE deputy speaker of the Kaduna State House of Assembly, Isaac Auta Zankai, has...
Elections

INEC extends PVC collection deadline by one week

THE Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has extended the deadline for the collection of...
News

EFCC records 26 successful bids on forfeited property in Abuja

THE Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has successfully recorded 26 bids on day...
Conflict and Security

Again, gunmen attack Anambra, kill four vigilantes

GUNMEN have attacked and killed four operatives of the Anambra Vigilante Services, in Anambra...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous article
Kaduna deputy speaker, lawmaker leave APC for LP
Next article
2023: A look at PVC collection process across Nigeria

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.