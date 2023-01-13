Edo govt demolishes illegal structures on right of way

THE Edo State government has embarked on the demolition of illegal structures in various locations in the Benin City metropolis.

The development, according to the Director of Physical Planning and Development Control of the Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development, Henry Enabulele, was part of the efforts to ensure a properly planned and sanitised environment in the state

Enabulele explained that the demolition exercise became imperative as defaulters failed to heed various warnings and notices issued to them.

The demolished structures included a fence built on an existing road by the Miracle Church of God Vision Faith Ministry at Osula Close; Uteh Ne Urekpoki Quarters, Upper Mission Extension; stores built on right of way at BDPA opposite the University of Benin; and a building under development on the right of way at Gospel Star Street, Ovbiogie Quarters.

“The exercise carried out today is about infractions that we have been complaining about in the Benin metropolis. People built on the right of way with impunity. Our going out today is to clear the areas that these infractions were noticed.

“We have told them severally, written to them and advised them to stop building on the right of way. This present government is not going to tolerate it,” he said.

According to him, the infraction at Ovbiogie was at the centre of the road, vowing that the department would make the owners pay for the removal cost.

“The infraction at Ovbiogie was on the centre of the road. We have discussed with the community and they said they were not the ones that sold that land and we have advised the man to remove the structure from the centre of the road, which he refused to adhere to.”

“We are going to make them pay for the cost of removing these infractions,” he said.

Enabulele called on builders and developers to verify before purchasing lands to avoid infractions.

“We have EdoGIS at your service, and you can write to us at the Ministry of Physical Planning, Housing, Urban and Regional Development to guide you. Please, don’t buy if you are not very sure that the land is not encumbered,” he advised.

He also advised the general public to stop wasting money on illegal developments, stressing that the state government would not tolerate any illegal building activity.