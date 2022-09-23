Police kill suspected kidnapper, rescue two victims in Edo

THE Edo State Police Command has said its operatives rescued two kidnap victims in the Uhunmwode Local Government Area of the state.

The Deputy Public Relations Officer of the command, Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this in a statement she issued today in Benin City, the Edo State capital.

Iwegbu explained that the operatives were on patrol at about 8am on Thursday, September 22 in the Obadan community, off Benin-Auchi Road, when they received a distress call from residents of the Ago-Orio community, along the Benin-Lagos Road.

Part of the statement read, “As part of efforts by the Edo State Police Command to sustain the ongoing fight against nefarious activities in the state, especially kidnapping, Police Operatives of the Command rescued two (2) kidnapped victims.

“Operatives of the Command on 22/09/2022, at about 0800hrs, while on patrol along Obadan community off Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo state responded to a distress call from distraught indigenes of Ago-Orio community along Benin-Lagos Road that a four-man armed gang suspected to be kidnappers had taken two persons, one Samson Osegbowa ‘M’ 65yrs and Stanley Peters ‘M’ 38yrs, while working on their farmland.

“On receipt of the information, the team of Operatives, in collaboration with the community’s local vigilantes, immediately swung into action, moved to the scene, and embarked on intensive bush combing.

“During the rescue operation, both victims were rescued unhurt and have since been reunited with their family members. However, one of the kidnappers was neutralized during the operation.”

The police said one wooden gun, three cutlasses, one torchlight, and a pair of operational shoes were recovered at the scene.

“Meanwhile, intensive bush combing of the area is still ongoing for possible arrest of the other fleeing gang members.

“While reaffirming the Command’s unwavering commitment to ensuring a safe Edo State for the general populace, the Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, also appeals for more collaboration from members of the public, noting that with credible information there is no limit to what the Police Command can do in combating crimes, especially heinous ones.”