26 C
Abuja

FG should allow Amotekun to bear arms – Akeredolu

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Vincent Ufuoma
Rotimi Akeredolu
Ondo State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

ONDO State governor Rotimi Akeredolu has appealed to the Federal Government to allow operatives of the Western Nigeria Security Corps, also known as Amotekun, to carry sophisticated weapons to protect the people.

Akeredolu made the appeal while commissioning some projects in Akure on Wednesday.

The governor also made clarifications on his recent statement on the oil pipeline surveillance contract awarded to private individuals and organisations in the country.

He explained that his position was that Amotekun should be allowed to bear sophisticated arms like the non-state actors who were engaged to protect oil pipelines.

Decrying the precarious security situation in the country, Akeredolu vowed that he would continue to take the bull by the horn in protecting the people of the state.

“Most of the people and even some of my colleagues didn’t really understand my position on the oil pipeline surveillance contract,” he said.

“I have no issue with the Federal Government awarding surveillance contracts to anybody. It is Federal Government’s money. They can use it anyhow they want.

- Advertisement -

“Here, we are spending our money on Amotekun. And what I said in my statement titled ‘Who actually needs weapon?’ was that the Federal Government should allow Amotekun carry sophisticated weapons like those whom they awarded pipelines surveillance contract.

“If you can allow individuals to carry heavy arms to protect pipelines, why won’t you allow Amotekun to carry sophisticated weapons to protect the people? The oil facilities are not more important than the lives of the people,” he said.

Akeredolu disclosed that some arrests had been made in connection to the abduction of some burial guests in the Ifon area of the state on Saturday.

The governor also said the victims who had been released were scared to come and identify their abductors.

He lauded all the security agencies in the state, including the Amotekun, for their efforts in securing the release of kidnap victims.

Author profile
Vincent Ufuoma
Reporter at International Centre for Investigative Reporting | Author Page

You can reach out to me on Twitter via: vincent_ufuoma

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

News

COVID-19 pandemic, crises reverse global development index to 2016 level – UNDP report

THE COVID-19 pandemic, compounded by the Russia-Ukraine war and other crises, have reversed progress...
National News

Buhari won’t withdraw alleged APC members, corrupt persons nominated as RECs – FG

THE Federal Government said on Wednesday that President Muhammadu Buhari will not withdraw some...
Opinion

CDD stakeholders finalise plans for secure and credible 2023 polls

By Armsfree Ajanaku THE past few weeks have been buzzing with activities as civil society...
Real Estate

TIMELINE: Eight buildings collapse under ex-Lagos Commissioner’s watch

IN Lagos State, buildings have been collapsing like a pack of cards over the...
Conflict and Security

Abuja-Kaduna train hostage negotiator has questions to answer – DSS

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has said Tukur Mamu, who was negotiating between...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleCOVID-19 pandemic, crises reverse global development index to 2016 level – UNDP report

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.