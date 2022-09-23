Akeredolu flays FG’s arms approval for Katsina security outfit while denying Amotekun same

ONDO State Governor Rotimi Akeredolu has flayed the federal government’s arms approval given to the Kastina State security outfit when denying the Western Nigeria Security Network (Amotekun Corps) the same right.

The governor said this on Thursday in a statement in reaction to a video showing the Katsina State security outfit obtaining the approval to bear arms like the AK-47.

He said that denying Amotekun the urgently needed rights to bear arms while the same was being approved for a similar outfit in the North was a repudiation of the basis of true federalism which Nigerians have been clamouring for.

“That Katsina was able to arm its state security force, with the display of AK47 means we are pursuing one country, two systems solution to the national question.

If the Katsina situation conferring advantages on some, in the face of commonly faced existential threats, it means that our unitary policing system, which has failed, is a deliberate method of subjugation which must be challenged.

“The Independence agreement was based on a democratic arrangement to have a federal state and devolved internal security mechanics. We must go back to that agreement.”

While stressing that denying Amotekun the right to bear arms exposes the South-West to life-threatening marauders and organised crime, he added that it was a deliberate destruction of the region’s agricultural sector and an existential threat.

He vowed he would purchase sophisticated arms and ammunition for operatives of the Amotekun Corps to fulfil his administration’s legal, constitutional and moral duty to the citizens of the state.

“We want to reiterate that what is sauce for the goose is sauce for the gander. This is more so, given that the bandits have an unchecked access to sophisticated weapons.

“The State government cannot look on while its citizens are being terrorized and murdered with impunity. We will defend our people.”