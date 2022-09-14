Police rescue 13-month-old baby, kill suspected kidnappers in Edo

THE Edo State Police Command has rescued a 13-month-old baby and killed three out of the six-man kidnapping gang who abducted the baby in Achigbor Community, along the Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

The state deputy police public relations officer (DPPRO), Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this in a statement she issued today.

Iwegbu said the police got a tip-off from the baby’s mother and went after the kidnappers.

“In its continuous bid to tackle kidnapping, the Edo State Police Command has neutralised three kidnappers.

“A distraught resident, Elizabeth Ojo, 42, of Achigbor Community along Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State, at about 7:30 p.m. on September 13, 2022, raised an alarm that kidnappers came to her compound in Achigbor Community along the Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

“The Police operatives working along that axis immediately mobilised and moved to the scene, where they came to an empty compound that had been vandalised. On enquiry, Ojo said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalised her property and took her 13-month-old baby into the bush.

“The operatives immediately moved into the bush for possible rescue of the baby. The kidnappers, on sighting the police, threw the baby into the bush and opened fire on them.

“In the firefight with the Police operatives, three of the six kidnappers succumbed to our superior firepower. The other three are still on the run, while bush combing of that area is still ongoing.

“The baby was rescued unhurt and handed over to the mother, while one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one cutlass and one battle axe were recovered at the scene,” the police command stated.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, commended the operatives for their timely intervention and urged the good people of Edo State to be more security conscious and vigilant as the year comes to a close.