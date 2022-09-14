28 C
Abuja

Police rescue 13-month-old baby, kill suspected kidnappers in Edo

Conflict and SecurityCrime
Bankole Abe
Advertisement

Related

Advertisement
Advertisement

THE Edo State Police Command has rescued a 13-month-old baby and killed three out of the six-man kidnapping gang who abducted the baby in Achigbor Community, along the Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

The state deputy police public relations officer (DPPRO), Jennifer Iwegbu, disclosed this in a statement she issued today.

Iwegbu said the police got a tip-off from the baby’s mother and went after the kidnappers.

“In its continuous bid to tackle kidnapping, the Edo State Police Command has neutralised three kidnappers.

“A distraught resident, Elizabeth Ojo, 42, of Achigbor Community along Benin-Auchi Road, in Uhunmwonde LGA of Edo State, at about 7:30 p.m. on September 13, 2022, raised an alarm that kidnappers came to her compound in Achigbor Community along the Benin-Auchi road in Uhunmwonde Local Government Area of the state.

“The Police operatives working along that axis immediately mobilised and moved to the scene, where they came to an empty compound that had been vandalised. On enquiry, Ojo said some hoodlums suspected to be kidnappers vandalised her property and took her 13-month-old baby into the bush.

“The operatives immediately moved into the bush for possible rescue of the baby. The kidnappers, on sighting the police, threw the baby into the bush and opened fire on them.

- Advertisement -

“In the firefight with the Police operatives, three of the six kidnappers succumbed to our superior firepower. The other three are still on the run, while bush combing of that area is still ongoing.

“The baby was rescued unhurt and handed over to the mother, while one cut-to-size double barrel gun, one cutlass and one battle axe were recovered at the scene,” the police command stated.

The statement added that the Commissioner of Police in the state, Abutu Yaro, commended the operatives for their timely intervention and urged the good people of Edo State to be more security conscious and vigilant as the year comes to a close.

Author profile
Bankole Abe

Support the ICIR

We invite you to support us to continue the work we do.

Your support will strengthen journalism in Nigeria and help sustain our democracy.

DONATE

[molongui_author_box]

If you or someone you know has a lead, tip or personal experience about this report, our WhatsApp line is open and confidential for a conversation

Advertisement

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate
Advertisement

Recent

Conflict and Security

DSS says Mamu is terrorists’ financier, arrested in Egypt on way to terrorism summit

THE Department of State Services (DSS) has said that the detained negotiator between the...
News

Ogun kingship crisis: Gov Abiodun calls for calm, promises to arrest defaulters

IN reaction to the kingship crisis that led to the loss of lives and...
Judiciary

Supreme court to decide on Ebonyi PDP gubernatorial candidate today

THE Supreme Court of Nigeria is set to deliver judgement on the legitimate gubernatorial...
News

Senate calls for review of N12.43trn deficit in 2023 budget proposal

THE Senate has raised a caution on the sum of N12.43 trillion to fund...
Education

School children in Akwa Ibom sit on floors, while billions spent on Govt house jeeps can provide 244,000 desks

By Ekemini Simon As 9-year-old Mercy James sits with stretched legs on the bare floor...
Advertisement

Most Read

Advertisement

Subscribe to our newsletter

Advertisement
Previous articleDSS says Mamu is terrorists’ financier, arrested in Egypt on way to terrorism summit

Help Desk

The ICIR can help

FOIA Help Desk

DATA Help Desk

Current Funding Partners

Strategic Partners

Pages

Projects

Resources

Support the ICIR

We need your support to produce excellent journalism at all times.

Donate

Newsletter Signup

Stay connected

© The ICIR | All rights reserved.