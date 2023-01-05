24.1 C
Abuja

Edo govt apprehends three traffic offenders, impounds vehicles

News
Mustapha Usman
Godwin Obaseki
Godwin Obaseki, Edo State Governor
THE Edo State government says it has apprehended three persons and impounded their cars for driving against traffic laws in the Benin metropolis.

The Edo State Public Works Volunteers Coordinator, Mukhtar Yusuf-Osagie, made this known on Thursday, January 5 while briefing journalists in Benin city on recent developments in the unit.

According to Yusuf-Osagie, the drivers had been arraigned before a mobile court and would be prosecuted in accordance with the state’s extant laws, noting that the new arrest raised the number of persons apprehended to seven since the kick-off of the exercise in December.

He said, “Officials of PUWOV have apprehended three more motorists in the Benin metropolis for driving against traffic (one-way). The vehicles included a gold-coloured Toyota Camry, and two Mitsubishi buses, cream and ash colour, with registration numbers BEN 12 ZZ and RSH 514 XN respectively.

“The vehicles have been impounded, while the drivers have been arraigned before a mobile court and will be duly prosecuted according to the state’s extant laws.”

According to him, it is strictly prohibited to drive against the flow of traffic, and extremely dangerous as it could lead to serious accidents and deaths.

He assured the public of the government’s commitment to restore sanity and order on roads in the Benin metropolis, stating that the government had put mechanisms in place to ensure that such recalcitrant drivers are apprehended and made to face the full wrath of the law.”

Yusuf-Osagie, therefore, urged the Edo state drivers to pay attention to road signs and signals.

“Members of the public can record motorists disregarding traffic regulations on our roads and send a video of the recording to the WhatsApp number 08132030846. Let’s all work together to make our roads a safer place for everyone,” he added.

Author profile
Mustapha Usman

Usman Mustapha is a solution journalist with International Centre for Investigative Reporting. You can easily reach him via: umustapha@icirnigeria.com. He tweets @UsmanMustapha_M

