Edo mummified corpses: Governor orders police to solve case in seven days

Lama Queen Godoz
Godwin Obaseki, Governor of Edo State
EDO State governor Godwin Obaseki has given police investigators seven days to unravel the circumstances surrounding the discovery of 20 mummified corpses in a building in Benin City on Wednesday.

The corpses were discovered in a the building at Asoro, in the Ekenwan Road area of Benin City.

Some residents alleged that the building is a ritualists den but the suspects arrested over the matter claim it is a mortuary.

Lama Queen Godoz
