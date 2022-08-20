Edo mummified corpses: Governor orders police to solve case in seven days

The corpses were discovered in a the building at Asoro, in the Ekenwan Road area of Benin City.

Some residents alleged that the building is a ritualists den but the suspects arrested over the matter claim it is a mortuary.

The ultimatum given to the police was announced on Friday at a press conference held at the headquarters of the Edo State Police Command.

The governor was represented by his Special Adviser on Media Projects, Crusoe Osagie who said the public would be updated on further developments.

Osagie, on behalf of the governor, advised the people stay calm and avoid unnecessary assumptions concerning the incident.

“We don’t want to preempt the outcome of the investigation as all kinds of speculations are out there in the public. We leave that to the police to unravel. Some people have been arrested,” he said.

He added that the governor has issued a seven days ultimatum to the Edo State Police Command and other relevant agencies to give full information on the outcome of the investigation.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police, Olawore Oluwole, enjoined residents to remain calm as he assured that the issue was under thorough investigation.

“Based on credible intelligence, we busted a bungalow located at Asoro, Ekenwan Road in Benin City where some dried bodies and items, like generators, gas and oxygen cylinder were found.